While the temperature in Los Angeles is still stiflingly hot, autumn is (theoretically) just around the corner and Universal Studios Hollywood has announced the full lineup for its annual Halloween Horror Nights event, which is always one of the season’s must-do activities.

And this year is no different, with a collection of hair-raising haunted houses inspired by some of your favorite movies and TV shows, including a just-announced “Evil Dead Rise”-inspired house, and a terrifying new overlay to the studio tour.

This year Universal Studios Hollywood lineup includes eight houses and the terror tram, described thusly:

“The Last of Us” engrosses guests in a struggle to survive against fearsome Clickers, Bloaters, and more from Naughty Dog and PlayStation’s award-winning video game.

“Stranger Things 4” transports guests to Hawkins, Indiana, where they will face off against the evil Vecna in the fourth season of Netflix’s original series.

“The Exorcist: Believer” invites visitors into a terrifying new beginning in horror, as two families battle a sinister demonic force that has possessed their young daughters.

“Universal Monsters: Unmasked” expands on the Universal Monsters legacy with horror icons The Invisible Man, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, The Phantom of the Opera and The Hunchback of Notre Dame coming together for the first time ever in a chilling new story.

“Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count” features the infamous slasher doll and his best kills throughout the hit USA & SYFY series and cult classic films.

“Evil Dead Rise” brings guests to a new twisted tale, based on New Line Cinema’s return to the iconic horror franchise and 2023 box office hit.

“Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America” includes the most terrifying ghosts and creatures from Latin American folklore.

“Holidayz in Hell” takes visitors on a petrifying trip through a series of psychotic seasonal celebrations.

“Terror Tram…The Exterminatorz” puts guests on the world-famous Universal backlot and in the middle of an insect uprising led by the devious Larry Larva whose goal is to exterminate humans from the Earth. Horror fans will also walk along the Jupiter’s Claim set from “Nope” where they will encounter The Tethered from “Us” in an epic crossover from two of director Jordan Peele’s blockbusters.

It seems like a solid lineup of houses. “Stranger Things” used to be a staple of Halloween Horror Nights until the Netflix blockbuster started doing its own experiences (like a very cool “drive through” experience during the pandemic) and it’s good to have them back, especially since this year’s HHN will also include a Scoop’s Ahoy ice cream station and, of course, a Surfer Boy Pizza booth. Plus there will be a new ‘80s-themed Stellar Bar that will be serving themed mix cocktails and, we are assuming, blasting all of your favorite ‘80s hits.

Other food experiences for this year’s HHN include Hollywood & Dine transforming into a “Chucky”-themed BBQ joint selling brisket and chicken sandwiches, and the Carl Laemmle Patio will feature an HHN bar with themed cocktails from “The Purge” and photo ops with scare-actors. Additionally the Universal Plaza will be Dia de Los Muerto themed, with Latin Folklore-themed cocktails (who ordered the Chupacabra Margarita?) and a taco stand.

It’s also nice that they have included the “Nope”/”Us” experience from last year (which also included a “Get Out” component, missing from this year); the Jupiter’s Claim set from “Nope” is a highlight of the backlot tour at any time but adding the characters and “Us” elements is really exciting.

What’s also very cool is that the Deatheaters will be returning to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter section of the park where they will “roam Hogsmeade village looking to find others willing to show loyalty to the Dark Lord’s cause.” Will you join the cause?

Jurassic World—The Ride, Transformers: The Ride-3D, Revenge of the Mummy—The Ride, The Simpsons Ride, Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey and Flight of the Hippogriff will all be open to those experiencing this after-hours hard-ticket event. It’s unclear whether Jurassic World will have the HHN overlay that Jurassic Park–The Ride used to do, which involved turning out the lights, turning on a strobe light, and having Guns N Roses’ “Welcome to the Jungle” blasted at full volume. If it isn’t happening, it needs to.

Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights starts Thursday, Sept. 7 and runs select nights through Oct. 31. If you need something to get you into the Halloween spirit, this’ll do it.