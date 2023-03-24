New York Explores Taxing Netflix, Other Streamers to Foot City’s MTA Bill

Democrats in the New York State Assembly are reportedly considering a proposal that would levy a 4% state sales tax on streaming services like Netflix, Hulu and Disney+ in an effort to help the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) avoid a fare hike.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the first to report the story, officials are also weighing increasing corporate taxes to 9.25% on businesses reporting more than $5 million of income and a 25-cent surcharge on package deliveries. Meanwhile, a separate proposal from Democrats in the New York State Senate would tack a 50-cent surcharge on ride-hailing trips.

Lawmakers estimate that the streaming tax could eventually raise more than $100 million a year. The corporate tax hike is expected to generate $865 million in the first year – the majority of which would reportedly go to the MTA – while the package and ride-hailing surcharges could potentially raise another $300 million and $240 million, respectively.

The New York State Assembly is looking to offer an alternative to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s plan to raise $700 million for the MTA by increasing payroll taxes.

The MTA has projected that it would need over $1 billion to keep its subways, buses and commuter trains running. The agency approved a $19.2 billion operating budget for 2023, which anticipated a 5.5% fare increase that would raise the cost of a subway ride to $3 from $2.75.

A Netflix spokesperson told TheWrap that subscribers in New York are already charged a sales tax. Representatives for Hochul, the New York State Assembly, the MTA, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Discovery+, Apple TV+ and Prime Video and Peacock did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment.

The current state budget is set to expire on March 31.