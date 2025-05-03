7 Netflix Shows to Watch After ‘You’

“You” is over, but there are plenty of murderous shows with morally questionable characters yet to be binged on Netflix.

The hit Lifetime-turned-Netflix series wrapped up its five-season story recently leaving many fans with a Joe Goldberg-sized hole in their life. Fear not, the streaming giant has plenty of options for a new bloody binge to soak up the “You”-less hours of the day.

These are seven shows available on Netflix to watch after “You.”

BBC America

Killing Eve

If the cat-and-mouse aspect of “You” played between Joe and whoever had caught his eye in a particular season was what tickled your fancy, then “Killing Eve” is begging to be your next binge. The series follows MI-5 agent Eve (Sandra Oh) tasked with tracking down skilled assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer).

The series ran for four seasons and during the course of Eve and Villanelle’s pursuits, the latter began finding herself growing more and more infatuated with Eve. If f–ked up romantic entanglements are your bag this is the show for you.

Showtime

Dexter

Joe Goldberg fancied himself a killer who practiced his craft for the greater good. There is no bigger “good guy” killer than Dexter Morgan. “Dexter” follows the titular character as he sates his Dark Passenger – aka his need to kill – by strictly sticking to killing terrible people who slip through the justice system. This is all while he juggles his day job as the head of the forensics department for the Miami police.

For the fan of “You” who struggled to justify rooting for Joe throughout the series, “Dexter” may not help, but it may continue to scratch that itch.

The End of the F***ing World

“The End of the F***ing World” is a coming-of-age road trip story about two kids – a girl searching for her estranged father and a boy who’s a self-diagnosed psychopath who has decided to graduate to killing a person. For the fans of “You” yearning for a prequel series about a young Joe Goldberg, this Netflix adaptation of a popular comic book might hit the mark.

Jenna Ortega in “Wednesday” Season 2 (Credit: Jonathan Hession/Netflix)

Wednesday

If you were waiting with bated breath to see if Jenna Ortega reprised her role as Ellie in “You” Season 5 and were disappointed when it didn’t happen, it might be time to revisit “Wednesday,” which satisfies seeing Ortega do what she does best by honing an angst not dissimilar to Joe Goldberg, but certainly much less destructive. Taking place in a fantastical world created by Tim Burton, “Wednesday” might be a welcome reprieve after seeing Joe in his darkest, most terrifying form in “You” Season 5, while still giving viewers a sometimes violent hero, whom viewers will likely feel much better about rooting for than Joe. And, like Beck’s wish, Wednesday Addams definitely doesn’t need a white knight to save her.

Netflix

Dead to Me

Killing and murder cover-ups does not have to be as grim as “You.” If you want a more light-hearted version of the series there are few options better than Netflix’s “Dead to Me.” Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini soar as a pair of new friends who initially bond over the grief of their dead spouses but really get close when they realize they’re covering up a crime.

Turn to this show if you want a heaping helping of laughs with your murder.

Michael Tompkins/USA Network

The Sinner

If what you want is to see what the other side was like during Joe’s many country criss-crossing crimes, then “The Sinner” is your next stop. The show is an anthology series starring Bill Pullman as a detective who is tasked with solving a different horrific crime each season.

The show’s debut outing featured an equally phenomenal Jessica Biel in a performance that will have you questioning who the hero and villain is, much like each season of “You.”

Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer in “Dahmer” (Netflix)

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

“Dahmer” – the first outing in Ryan Murphy’s “Monster” series that recently featured The Menendez Brothers story – chronicles the horrific story of one of the most notorious serial killers to exist – Jeffrey Dahmer. The parallels between Dahmer and Joe Goldberg are far-reaching so turning to this series after “You” is a no-brainer.