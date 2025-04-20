7 Shows Like ‘The White Lotus’ to Watch Next

“The White Lotus” Season 3 might be over, but there are plenty of stories about rich people having a bad day to keep you busy.

Although the wait for Season 4 of HBO’s anthology series could be a long one, it’s likely the end of Season 3 left viewers wanting more stories that blend darkness and comedy while examining the messy lives of the well-off. Thankfully, there are plenty of shows that do just that in their own way and do it well.

If you already miss “The White Lotus,” we’ve put together a list of shows like “The White Lotus” to watch when you’re trying to capture the same vibes that made the HBO series such a great watch.

“Succession” (Credit: HBO) Succession If you somehow missed the “Succession” train, there really is no better time to jump aboard than in the wake of the latest season of “The White Lotus.” The four-season show is one of HBO’s crown jewels and follows the deeply flawed and ludicrously wealthy Roy family. When the patriarch hints at stepping down as head of their media empire, all the kids start vying for the top spot – to both dark and comedic results. Netflix Beef “The White Lotus” works best when viewers revel in the spiral of the various characters. Few shows have captured a chaos spiral more than Netflix’s “Beef.” Steven Yeun and Ali Wong play two people who get into a road rage incident and become obsessed with making the other person’s life worse. The ensuing chaos is a sight that needs to be seen rather than described. “Big Little Lies” (HBO) Big Little Lies Rich people can’t help but get into a bit of murder. HBO’s “Big Little Lies” boasts a star-studded cast that includes Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Zoë Kravitz, Laura Dern, and more as they get entangled in a murder investigation. Figuring out just how these rich women are involved is a true rollercoaster. Hulu Nine Perfect Strangers Taking more than a few queues from “The White Lotus,” Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers” features a different group of visitors to a wellness retreat each season. A major difference is that it’s always the same retreat and Nicole Kidman’s character is the cog around which the guests turn. If you need a different kind of ridiculous, affluent character having a less-than-ideal trip lock in for “Nine Perfect Strangers” before Season 2 premieres. ITV Studios Global Entertainment Schitt’s Creek Part of the appeal of watching “The White Lotus” is watching the deep dysfunction of the rich. But if the show leans a bit dark within that dysfunction, turn to “Schitt’s Creek” for a lighter, more heart-warming look at a messy rich family. The series follows the Rose family shortly after they lose all their money aside from the deed to a small town called Schitt’s Creek. The parents and their two children uproot themselves and move into the local motel as they try to get used to their new life. THE RESORT — Episode 107 — Pictured: (l-r) — (Photo by: Peacock) The Resort “The Resort” is an underappreciated gem tucked away on Peacock that stars Cristin Milioti and William Harper Jackson. The pair play a couple who arrive at a resort in the Yucatan to celebrate their anniversary and quickly get embroiled in solving the murder mystery of someone who died on the land 15 years earlier. If you need a bit more crime in your “White Lotus,” this is the stop for you.

Dakota Fanning and Jack Reynor in “The Perfect Couple.” (Seacia Pavao/Netflix)

The Perfect Couple

If you’re especially drawn to the idyllic destination murder mystery element of “The White Lotus,” Netflix’s “The Perfect Couple” is a natural next watch. More playful and less ponderous, “The Perfect Couple” follows an ultra-affluent family to a grand would-be wedding in Nantucket that’s immediately upended when a body washes up on the shore before the ceremony. The opening credits let you know immediately, this is a sillier, more escapist spin on the genre than “White Lotus,” but another thing they have in common is a stellar ensemble cast, including Nicole Kidman, Dakota Fanning, Liev Schreiber, Jack Reynor, Eve Hewson, Isabelle Adjani and not one but two familiar faces for “White Lotus” fans: Season 2 scene-stealer Meghann Fahy and one-half of Season 3’s headline-making brotherly duo, Sam Nivola. – Haleigh Foutch