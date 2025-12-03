Netflix to Spin Off ‘Spirit Crossing’ Mobile Game Studio Spry Fox

After acquiring “Spirit Crossing” publisher Spry Fox in 2022, Netflix is spinning the mobile gaming studio back out into an independent company.

The move will allow “Spirit Crossing” to be published across more platforms when it launches next year. The streamer will continue to be the publisher for “Spirit Crossing” on mobile.

“Spirit Crossing was built to connect the world, bring people together and inspire kindness, so being able to bring the game to as many players, across different platforms, is truly the best thing for the game,” Spry Fox co-founder David Edery said in a statement. “We’re so grateful for our time at Netflix and our continued partnership publishing Spirit Crossing next year.”

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The move comes as Netflix’s gaming strategy under Alain Tascan has pivoted to a focus on party games, narrative games, kids games, mainstream games and more games on TV.

The company recently released a slate of party games for TV and mobile, which includes “Netflix Puzzled,”” PAW Patrol Academy,” “WWE2K25” and “Red Dead Redemption.” Other upcoming titles include the live mobile game show Best Guess with hosts Hunter March and Howie Mandel and “Dead Man’s Party: A Knives Out Game.”

In addition to spinning out Spry Fox, Netflix recently said it would shut down Boss Fight Entertainment, another mobile gaming studio the company acquired in 2022. Netflix’s other previously acquired game development studios include Night School and Next Games.

Since 2021, Netflix has launched over 100 games on its platform.