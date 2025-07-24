Netflix Thriller ‘Untamed’ Debuts at No. 1 on Streaming Top 10 | Chart

Netflix is on quite a hot streak this summer. The platform released a slew of titles that have shot to the top, maintaining its No. 1 position in the Samba TV Wrap report for seven consecutive weeks.

The thriller mini-series “Untamed” is the latest Netflix title to debut at the top of our chart, thanks to 2.4 million households that watched the first episode in the four days following its release on July 17. Eric Bana stars as an investigator from the National Parks Service who is sent to investigate after a body is discovered in Yosemite National Park.

With more than 300 million subscribers, it’s no surprise that Netflix titles continue to top the chart. What’s remarkable is the breadth of titles and genres that have done so. Five different titles have held the top spot across movies and original series, ranging from comedy (“Madea’s Destination Wedding”) to action (“The Old Guard 2”) to drama (series “The Waterfront”).

With “Wednesday” and “Stranger Things” – two of Netflix’s all-time most popular series – returning in the next few months, we can expect the Netflix Summer to roll on.

While Netflix has been on a strong run, don’t count out HBO Max. The streamer formerly known as Max dominated the chart through the winter and spring, and its current Sunday night series, “The Gilded Age,” storms back onto the chart this week to second place. The series, set in 1880s New York and starring Carrie Coon of “The White Lotus,” fell off the chart for several weeks following its June 22 debut.

Meanwhile, last week’s chart topper, “Madea’s Destination Wedding,” falls to number three this week. It’s followed by another Netflix title, the true-crime docuseries “Amy Bradley is Missing.” “Ballard,” the spinoff from Amazon Prime Video’s popular “Bosch” series, moves up one spot into fifth this week.

In sixth, we have the rare Netflix title that seems to be building momentum even after its initial release. “KPop Demon Hunters” arrived on the streamer on June 20, but didn’t make the Top 10 until the following week. After a one-week absence, it returned last week in tenth. This week, it continues the comeback by rising to sixth, a new peak for the animated movie. The film’s growing popularity is likely aided by its K-pop soundtrack, with songs that have charted around the world.

“Sullivan’s Crossing,” a CW drama that was recently added to Netflix, falls three spots to seventh this week.

Spot number 8 is home to another return, in the form of “Dexter: Resurrection.” The reboot of the unkillable serial killer series premiered on Paramount+ on July 11 and debuts on our chart for the first time this week. Season 3 of the coming-of-age series “The Summer I Turned Pretty” is in ninth place this week after returning to Amazon Prime Video.

Finally, in tenth is “Sinners,” the supernatural thriller that hit theaters earlier this year. The movie has clearly built some buzz since it hit the box office back in April, as it’s the rare feature-length film to stay on the charts for three consecutive weeks.

Just as Netflix has dominated streaming this summer, “America’s Got Talent” has been the most-watched linear show more often than not. It remains number one again this week.

The talent show’s closest competitor this week is ESPN’s annual awards show, “The 2025 ESPYs.” The awards ceremony, airing live on ABC, marks one of the network’s eight titles in the top 10 this week.

ABC’s other big hits of the week include “Wheel of Fortune” with four episodes nabbing spots three through five and ninth on the chart; “Jeopardy!” in sixth; “Celebrity Family Feud” in seventh; and Season 10 of “Bachelor in Paradise” closes out the network’s linear hold with tenth this week.

NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior” breaks up the ABC lock with its spot in eighth.

The Wrap Report provides an exclusive first look at the most-watched movies and TV series from the past week across both streaming and linear television, sourced from viewership trends collected from Samba TV’s panel of more than 3 million households, balanced to the U.S. Census.