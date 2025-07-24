‘The Gilded Age’ Continues Series High Viewership Streak With Season 3, Episode 5 Reaching 4 Million Viewers

Ratings

The HBO drama series exceeded last week’s high of 3.8 million across platforms

and
the-gilded-age-harry-richardson-louisa-jacobson-hbo
Harry Richardson and Louisa Jacobson in "The Gilded Age." (Credit: HBO)

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

“The Gilded Age” continued its series-high viewership streak with Episode 5 of its third season.

The episode scored 4 million viewers across its first three days on HBO and HBO Max, according to internal data from Warner Bros. Discovery, marking a new series-high viewership for the drama series. Episode 5’s audience builds on last week’s high, with Episode 4 scoring 3.8 million viewers.

The network boasted increased awareness of the show throughout the season, noting that Season 3 is outperforming the previous episodes by more than 20%. The milestones should be a good omen for a potential renewal for the show from Julian Fellowes and Sonja Warfield, though an official Season 4 announcement has not been made yet.

Episode 5 followed the aftermath of Gladys’ (Taissa Farmiga) move to England after marrying Hector, the Duke of Edinburgh (Ben Lamb). It was far from a smooth transition as Gladys struggled to stand up for herself in an feud with Hector’s sister, who clearly felt threatened about her standing in the estate with the new duchess’ arrival. After sending a letter to her mother Bertha (Carrie Coon) back in the states to help, the news of her unhappiness caused more damage to Bertha and George’s (Morgan Spector) marriage.

But it was not all doom and gloom for the Russell household. Episode 5, titled “A Different World,” also featured the long-awaited engagement of Larry Russell (Harry Richardson) and Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson). They had to hold on to the happy news for a moment though, since Larry was enlisted to travel West to help his father with a business deal.

“The Gilded Age” airs Sundays on HBO and HBO Max.

the-gilded-age-morgan-spector-carrie-coon-harry-richardson-hbo
Read Next
'The Gilded Age' Season 3 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Drop?

Loree Seitz

Loree is a TV Reporter at TheWrap, covering TV news, ratings and reality and scripted series. Loree joined TheWrap in 2022 and has also written for MovieMaker Magazine. She has a BA in Media Studies from the University of Virginia.

Jose Alejandro Bastidas

Jose Alejandro Bastidas is TheWrap’s TV editor. Previously, he worked as assistant arts & entertainment editor at the San Francisco Chronicle. He also served as a staff writer at PopCulture.com, based in Nashville, and as food reporter and digital producer at The Desert Sun (a Gannett publication) based in Palm Springs. He has a BA…

Comments