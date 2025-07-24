‘The Gilded Age’ Continues Series High Viewership Streak With Season 3, Episode 5 Reaching 4 Million Viewers

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

“The Gilded Age” continued its series-high viewership streak with Episode 5 of its third season.

The episode scored 4 million viewers across its first three days on HBO and HBO Max, according to internal data from Warner Bros. Discovery, marking a new series-high viewership for the drama series. Episode 5’s audience builds on last week’s high, with Episode 4 scoring 3.8 million viewers.

The network boasted increased awareness of the show throughout the season, noting that Season 3 is outperforming the previous episodes by more than 20%. The milestones should be a good omen for a potential renewal for the show from Julian Fellowes and Sonja Warfield, though an official Season 4 announcement has not been made yet.

Episode 5 followed the aftermath of Gladys’ (Taissa Farmiga) move to England after marrying Hector, the Duke of Edinburgh (Ben Lamb). It was far from a smooth transition as Gladys struggled to stand up for herself in an feud with Hector’s sister, who clearly felt threatened about her standing in the estate with the new duchess’ arrival. After sending a letter to her mother Bertha (Carrie Coon) back in the states to help, the news of her unhappiness caused more damage to Bertha and George’s (Morgan Spector) marriage.

But it was not all doom and gloom for the Russell household. Episode 5, titled “A Different World,” also featured the long-awaited engagement of Larry Russell (Harry Richardson) and Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson). They had to hold on to the happy news for a moment though, since Larry was enlisted to travel West to help his father with a business deal.

“The Gilded Age” airs Sundays on HBO and HBO Max.