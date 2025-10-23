Netflix’s Trending True Crime Doc Rises to No. 1 on Streaming Top 10 | Chart

The Samba TV Wrap report is a study in contradictions this week. There is a new chart-topper, but that title belongs to Netflix, for the eighth week in a row. And even with four new titles in the ranking, Netflix still has a tight hold on the chart, once again accounting for 80% of this week’s Top 10.

Let’s start things off with that chart-topping debut, “The Perfect Neighbor.” The powerful documentary uses police body camera and journalist footage to tell the story of how a Florida neighborhood dispute turned deadly. Netflix is known for its steady documentary output, but this is a rare instance of a nonfiction title topping the streaming chart.

Netflix actually holds the top three spots this week, with “The Woman in Cabin 10” holding onto second place. That’s two straight silver medals for the Keira Knightley-led thriller about a journalist who witnesses the unspeakable while trapped on a yacht with the world’s richest people.

In third this week is “Monster: The Ed Gein Story,” which is down two spots after two weeks in first. The show blends real life with Hollywood, using actors to tell the story of the notorious serial killer.

“Tulsa King,” the Paramount+ hit, gets bumped down a spot this week, to fourth. It has been a steady presence on the chart since its third season began, and is one of just two non-Netflix titles this week.

Speaking of, Netflix owns the next four spots on the chart, starting with “The Diplomat.” Keri Russell returns for the third season of the show, starring as a fish-out-of-water policy wonk who has to navigate a tumultuous political landscape. The series has done well to keep fans engaged with the premiere outperforming season two slightly (881k U.S. households watched the first episode over its first four days, compared to 865k for season two’s debut).

The internet-beloved dating show “Love Is Blind” is down a couple of spots this week, landing at sixth. However, with the reunion around the corner, we may see the pod squad bump up again.

“Boots,” in seventh, is another Netflix debut. While the show – about a closeted gay Marine – has garnered criticism from the Pentagon, reviews have called the show “entertaining but sexless.”

“KPop Demon Hunters” holds down the eighth spot this week, continuing its 16-week run. Expect to see plenty of Rumis, Miras and Zoeys out trick-or-treating this Halloween.

HBO Max returns to the chart this week with “The Chair Company,” which debuts in ninth. After dominating the chart for the early part of the year, an HBO Max show hasn’t topped the chart in nearly five months. We’ll see if the new comedy, which comes from the warped mind of comedian Tim Robinson, can reach the heights of shows like “The Last of Us” and “The White Lotus.”

Finally, in tenth, we have The Great British Baking Show, which continues to bring the warm and fuzzies to viewers as the weather turns chillier here in North America.

It remains “Voice” season on linear, as NBC’s popular singing competition holds onto its crown for the fourth straight week. The show’s second airing comes in third place this week as well.

In the middle of that “Voice” sandwich is “Tracker” from CBS. The survivalist drama has been one of the most popular scripted series on linear since its 2024 debut, and it continues to draw in viewers, with the season three premiere coming in second this week.

“Tracker’s” arrival means that “Dancing With the Stars” slides down to fourth this week. NBC’s duo of “Chicago Med” and “Chicago Fire” are fifth and sixth, respectively. Sabrina Carpenter spiced up “Saturday Night Live” as both host and musical guest, helping the show come in seventh.

Last, but never least, “Wheel of Fortune” closes out the chart with the last three entries.

The Wrap Report provides an exclusive first look at the most-watched movies and TV series from the past week across both streaming and linear television, sourced from viewership trends collected from Samba TV’s panel of more than 3 million households, balanced to the U.S. Census.