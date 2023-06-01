Netflix’s 2023 edition of Tudum, hailed as a “global fan event,” will roll out the virtual red carpet for Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill, Zack Snyder, Jenna Ortega, Penn Badgley, John Boyega, Nicola Coughlan and more when it kicks off on June 17.
The streamer announced on Thursday that the event will feature first looks, trailers, news and announcements for upcoming original films and shows like Snyder’s sci-fi epic “Rebel Moon,” “Bridgerton,” “Queen Charlotte,” “The Witcher,” “Squid Game,” “Wednesday,” “You,” “Emily in Paris,” “Stranger Things” and “3 Body Problem.”
The two-hour livestream will take place on YouTube, but will also be happening live in front of “thousands of fans” in São Paulo, Brazil. It begins at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET on June 17 and runs through June 18.
The following talent are scheduled to appear live in Brazil (subject to change):
- Chris Hemsworth, Sam Hargrave – Extraction
- Arnold Schwarzenegger – Fubar
- Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt – Heart of Stone
- Chase Stokes – Outer Banks
- Jess Hong, Benedict Wong, Jovan Adepo, Alex Sharp, John Bradley – 3 Body Problem
- Henry Cavill, Anya Charlotra, Freya Allan, Joey Batey – The Witcher
- Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, Sofia Boutella – Rebel Moon
- Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, Dallas Liu – Avatar: The Last Airbender
- Christian Malheiros, Jottapê, Bruna Mascarenhas – Sintonia
- Inaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero Gibson, Taz Skylar – One Piece
- André Lamoglia, Valentina Zenere – Elite
- Nicola Coughlan – Bridgerton
- India Amarteifio, Corey Mylchreest – Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
- Maisa – Back to 15
- Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet – Never Have I Ever
- Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina – The Archies
- Aria Mia Loberti, Louis Hofmann- All the Light We Cannot See
With even more special appearances including:
- An appearance from Stranger Things
- Jenna Ortega, Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday – Wednesday
- Squid Game
- Squid Game: The Challenge
- Penn Badgley – You
- Lily Collins – Emily In Paris
- Kevin Hart, Gugu Mbatha-Raw – Lift
- Pedro Alonso – Berlin
- Nick and Vanessa Lachey – Love is Blind
- Chloe Veitch – Too Hot To Handle
- Ralph Macchio, William Zabka and the cast of Cobra Kai
- Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell – Heartstopper
- Omar Sy – Lupin
- John Boyega, Teyonah Parris – They Cloned Tyrone
- Clara Galle, Julio Peña Fernández – Through My Window: Across The Sea
- Dianna Agron, Tenoch Huerta, Bobby Luhnow – The Chosen One
- Golda Rosheuvel – Bridgerton
