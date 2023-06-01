Netflix’s 2023 edition of Tudum, hailed as a “global fan event,” will roll out the virtual red carpet for Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill, Zack Snyder, Jenna Ortega, Penn Badgley, John Boyega, Nicola Coughlan and more when it kicks off on June 17.

The streamer announced on Thursday that the event will feature first looks, trailers, news and announcements for upcoming original films and shows like Snyder’s sci-fi epic “Rebel Moon,” “Bridgerton,” “Queen Charlotte,” “The Witcher,” “Squid Game,” “Wednesday,” “You,” “Emily in Paris,” “Stranger Things” and “3 Body Problem.”

The two-hour livestream will take place on YouTube, but will also be happening live in front of “thousands of fans” in São Paulo, Brazil. It begins at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET on June 17 and runs through June 18.

The following talent are scheduled to appear live in Brazil (subject to change):

Chris Hemsworth, Sam Hargrave – Extraction

Arnold Schwarzenegger – Fubar

Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt – Heart of Stone

Chase Stokes – Outer Banks

Jess Hong, Benedict Wong, Jovan Adepo, Alex Sharp, John Bradley – 3 Body Problem

Henry Cavill, Anya Charlotra, Freya Allan, Joey Batey – The Witcher

Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, Sofia Boutella – Rebel Moon

Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, Dallas Liu – Avatar: The Last Airbender

Christian Malheiros, Jottapê, Bruna Mascarenhas – Sintonia

Inaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero Gibson, Taz Skylar – One Piece

André Lamoglia, Valentina Zenere – Elite

Nicola Coughlan – Bridgerton

India Amarteifio, Corey Mylchreest – Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Maisa – Back to 15

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet – Never Have I Ever

Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina – The Archies

Aria Mia Loberti, Louis Hofmann- All the Light We Cannot See

With even more special appearances including: