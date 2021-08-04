Netflix’s Slice of US Subscription Streaming Pie Has Shrunk 19% in 2 Years | Chart

by | August 4, 2021 @ 3:31 PM

The mega-streamer accounted for nearly one out of every two streaming subscriptions in 2019; now it’s dealing with a ”pretty competitive arena,“ one analyst says

A rising tide lifts all boats — but in Netflix’s case, that may not be such a good thing.

As more big-name streaming services have hit the scene over the last two years, Netflix’s dominance over the U.S. subscription video on-demand market has taken a big hit, according to new data shared by research firm Antenna.

Sean Burch

Tech reporter • sean.burch@thewrap.com • @SeanB44  

