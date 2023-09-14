‘Virgin River’ Tops a Strike-Lightened Schedule | Charts

Streaming has upended the traditional TV show release cycle, but there’s still something that just feels right about a show starting its season in the fall. With the ongoing writers’ and actors’ strikes pushing many season premieres back to 2024, this fall feels a bit different.

The strikes’ effects are already evident in the Samba TV Weekly Wrap Report for the week of Sept. 4-10, where reruns are among the most-watched programs on the linear side. On the streaming side, a lighter premiere schedule can benefit a returning show in a major way, as evidenced by Netflix’s “Virgin River” coming in first place.