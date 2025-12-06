Netflix Assures Subscribers ‘Nothing Is Changing Today’ After Warner Bros. Discovery Deal: ‘We Have More Steps to Complete’

Netflix assured subscribers that “nothing is changing today” following their winning bid for Warner Bros. Discovery, telling customers there were “more steps to complete.”

The streamer sent off a letter to subscribers Friday evening, 24 hours after word broke that a mega-deal had been struck between Netflix and WBD.

“We recently announced that Netflix will acquire Warner Bros., including its film and television studios, HBO Max and HBO,” the Netflix team wrote in an email to customers. “This unites our leading entertainment service with Warner Bros.’ iconic stories, bringing some of the world’s most beloved franchises like ‘Harry Potter,’ ‘Friends,’ ‘The Big Bang Theory,’ ‘Casablanca,’ ‘Game of Thrones’ and the DC Universe together with ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Wednesday,’ ‘Squid Game,’ ‘Bridgerton’ and ‘KPop Demon Hunters.’”

As the statement went on, Netflix assured their clientele that “nothing is changing today.”

“Both streaming services will continue to operate separately,” Netflix added. “We have more steps to complete before the deal is closed, including regulatory and shareholder approvals.”

Before signing off their message, Netflix told customers that they will hear from them “when we have more to share” and encouraged everyone “to enjoy watching as much as you want, whenever you want – all on your current membership plan.”

Netflix’s message to customers came hours after the streamer said it expects “to maintain Warner Bros.’ current operations and build on its strengths,” including theatrical releases for films.

During an internal global town hall with WBD staff, those on Friday’s call were also told that “HBO Max will stay.”

Sarandos, in a separate investors call, noted: “HBO and HBO Max also provide a compelling, complimentary offering for consumers. We expect these businesses by joining forces, we are creating a stronger organization than either of us could have achieved alone.”

Netflix emerged the winner in the Warner Bros. Discovery bidding war on Thursday after offering $27.75 a share for the studio and streaming assets.

However, the deal has already faced an immense amount of pushback from those in the industry. The Producers Guild of America, SAG-AFTRA, Teamsters and the WGA all have expressed concern regarding the acquisition.