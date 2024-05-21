Have you ever wondered how a platform’s catalog looks in a different country? Do subscribers in another country get more content with their subscription? How much does a platform like Netflix adjust its catalog from country to country to account for market-specific preferences? With Parrot Analytics’ Content Panorama, we can get a view of platform catalogs across all markets where they are available.

You might be surprised that Slovakia punches well above its weight when it comes to the outright size of Netflix’s catalog in this market. We found that in Q1 2024, users in Slovakia had access to the largest Netflix catalog with over 7,000 shows and movies available to stream. The