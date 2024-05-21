How Much Does Netflix’s Catalog Differ Between International Markets? | Charts

You might be surprised which country has the most robust selection of movies and TV

Nicola Coughlan in Netflix hit series "Bridgerton" (Netflix)

Have you ever wondered how a platform’s catalog looks in a different country? Do subscribers in another country get more content with their subscription? How much does a platform like Netflix adjust its catalog from country to country to account for market-specific preferences? With Parrot Analytics’ Content Panorama, we can get a view of platform catalogs across all markets where they are available.

You might be surprised that Slovakia punches well above its weight when it comes to the outright size of Netflix’s catalog in this market. We found that in Q1 2024, users in Slovakia had access to the largest Netflix catalog with over 7,000 shows and movies available to stream. The

Christofer Hamilton

Christofer Hamilton is an industry insights manager at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Parrot Analytics, visit their website. For more from WrapPRO’s partners, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.

