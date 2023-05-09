Devi Vishwakumar isn’t ready to say goodbye, and neither are we.

After losing her virginity to Ben Gross (Jaren Lewinson), Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) is ready for her final year of high school, with eyes on the Princeton prize in the trailer for “Never Have I Ever” Season 4 — the final batch of episodes for the Netflix series, which drop June 8 on the streamer.

Of course, it wouldn’t be the same without her besties Eleanor (Ramona Young) and Fabiola (Lee Rodriquez) by her side as they conquer college applications, prom and graduation.

It looks like some special guest stars will appear in this final season of Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher’s comedy series. Ken Marino can be glimpsed driving the girls to prom in a limo. Michael Cimino (“Love Victor”) has been crowned new king of the hot pocket, and his character Ethan has gotten, well, hotter over the summer.

In the midst of getting over her one free boink with Ben, which ended without much communication, Devi sees Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnett) return to Sherman Oaks High before getting involved with bad boy Ethan.

“All in all, things are decent,” Devi tells her therapist Dr. Ryan (Niecy Nash-Betts) who questions her immediately.

Dr. Ryan, Devi’s mother Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan), cousin Kamala (Richa Moorjani) and grandmother Nirmala (Ranjita Chakravarty) are there to shepherd Devi over the final hurdles and finish lines of senior year of high school.

“I know it’s scary. Our lives are changing,” Nirmala tells Devi. “But, change is good.”

Season 4 contains 10 half-hour episodes of young adult angst, joys, drama and coming-of-age moments. From creator Mindy Kaling and showrunner Lang Fisher, who also executive produce, the first season of “Never Have I Ever” premiered April 27, 2020.

Since then, Devi has had her fair share of romance, emotional family moments, angry outbursts, therapy sessions, kissing up to teachers, academic competition with Ben Gross and so on. Season 4 promises one last round of at least some of the above.

More photos have been released, and you can take a look below and watch the trailer above.

Ramona Young as Eleanor Wong, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi and Lee Rodriquez as Fabiola Torres in “Never Have I Ever” (Netflix)

Devi’s mother Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan), cousin Kamala (Richa Moorjani) and grandmother Nirmala (Ranjita Chakravarty) in “Never Have I Ever” (Netflix)

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi and Michael Cimino as Ethan in “Never Have I Ever” (Netflix)

Darren Barnett as Paxton Hall-Yoshida and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi in “Never Have I Ever” (Netflix)