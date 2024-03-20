 ‘New Amsterdam’ Sequel Series in the Works at NBC

“New Amsterdam” might have bowed out after the conclusion of its fifth season in 2023, but that doesn’t mean the hospital’s stories are finished. Series creator David Schulner is developing a spin-off series centered around Dr. Max Goodwin’s daughter Luna for NBC, the network said Tuesday.

The new show will be set 30 years after the conclusion of its parent series. The logline reads, “Luna Goodwin steps into her father’s role as Medical Director of New Amsterdam Hospital, 30 years after the events of the original series.”

The emotional, two-part “New Amsterdam” series finale aired in January 2023, potentially setting up the plot for the coming sequel. Based on the finale’s events, the spin-off series is expected to examine how the medical industry will benefit from artificial intelligence in the decades to come.

The finale also introduced a new character to the series, a new medical director (played by Molly Griggs) who was revealed to be Luna Goodwin. True to Goodwin form, Luna was shown delivering a speech that ended with her father’s signature question: “How can I help?”

In her speech, Luna spoke about missing out on a mermaid-themed trip with her dad after he was called into the hospital. She said, “New Amsterdam didn’t take my father away from me. This hospital gave me my father. That was the day I realized I wanted to be just like him. That was the day I knew I wanted to be a doctor.”

So far, neither Griggs nor Ryan Eggold are attached to the project.

The series ender also tied up the stories for all of the show’s major characters. After talking out their fears about trying their relationship again, Dr. Iggy Frome (Tyler Labine) and Dr. Martin McIntyre (Mike Doyle) remarried with their children present at the ceremony. Dr. Floyd Reynolds (Jocko Sims) was also lucky in love: a flash forward showed him and Gabrielle (Toya Turner) seated at a table surrounded by family members.

Dr. Lauren Bloom (Janet Montgomery) also found peace after moving into a new apartment she can design from the ground up and reconnecting with her sister.

Of course, Dr. Goodwin also had to find his happy ending. After Dr. Elizabeth Wilder (Sandra Mae Frank) revealed ex-girlfriend Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) greenlit an experimental cancer treatment hoping it would save his life, the pair agreed they wouldn’t have done the same — which was why they’re good together.

The decision to end the popular series came as a surprise to some. At the time, Lisa Katz, president of scripted programming for NBCUniversal Television and streaming, said in a statement, “The story of Max Goodwin, and his never-ending commitment to patients at New Amsterdam, has been inspiring … We’re so grateful to David Schulner, Peter Horton, and our cast and crew for their incredible dedication, talent and collaboration.”

Erin Underhill, president of Universal Television, also said, “When I first read the pilot script for ‘New Amsterdam,’ I knew we had a winner. We cheered Max’s disruption of the status quo and applauded when he asked his patients the simple yet profound question, ‘How can I help?’”

“New Amsterdam” was inspired by Dr. Eric Manheimer’s memoir “Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital” and his time as a hospital medical director.

News of a “New Amsterdam” spin-off was first reported by Deadline.