‘The Last Airbender’ Franchise to Expand With 3 New Animated ‘Avatar’ Movies in the Works at Paramount and Nickelodeon

The last airbender is coming to the big screen. Three animated movies are currently in development about “Avatar” at Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation that will be based on the worlds of “Avatar: The Last Airbender” and “The Legend of Korra.”

The first of the three movies, which is still untitled, will be directed by Lauren Montgomery, who worked on “The Last Airbender” and “Voltron: Legendary Defender.” No plot details were unveiled for the movies, but the films will be intended for theatrical release.

The movies will be produced under the Avatar Studios banner, which was announced in February 2021 from Paramount and Nickelodeon. Producing the movies are Bryan Konietzko (“Avatar: The Last Airbender,” “The Legend of Korra”), Michael DiMartino (“Avatar: The Last Airbender,” “The Legend of Korra”), and Eric Coleman (“Avatar: The Last Airbender,” “SpongeBob SquarePants”).

“Avatar: The Last Airbender”/Nickelodeon

“As original creators Mike and Bryan expand the Avatar universe with us, we’re keeping it all in the family with Lauren bringing the same kind of expert, beautiful work she did on the original series to her new directing duties on the forthcoming theatrical [releases],” says Ramsey Naito, president, Animation & Development, Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation.

Latifa Ouaou, EVP of Movies and Global Franchises for Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation, will be overseeing development on the film, alongside Jason McConnell, VP of Animation, Nickelodeon Animation & Paramount Animation.

The formal announcement will be made Thursday during Paramount’s presentation at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, where the studio will also announce Chris Miller (“Puss in Boots”) as the director of its upcoming “Smurfs” animated musical.