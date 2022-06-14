‘The Smurfs’ Animated Musical Sets ‘Puss in Boots’ Filmmaker Chris Miller to Direct

Chris Miller, the director of “Puss in Boots” and “Shrek the Third,” will direct the upcoming animated “The Smurfs” movie and musical set at Paramount and Nickelodeon.

The studio has already set a Dec. 20, 2024 release date for the film, which was announced back in February.

“The Smurfs” movie remains untitled, and Pam Brady of “South Park” and “Team America” fame is writing the script. The animation houses LAFIG Belgium and IMPS are producing the film.

Miller’s announcement will formally be made at the ongoing Annecy International Animation Film Festival on Thursday by Ramsey Naito, president, Animation & Development, Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation, during the studio’s presentation.

“We’re thrilled to have such a talented group of people bringing audiences this latest rendition of the beloved Smurfs universe,” Naito said. “We can’t wait for fans everywhere to see this Smurftastic film.”

Latifa Ouaou, EVP of Movies and Global Franchises for Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation, is overseeing the development of the film, along with Emily Nordwind, SVP of Development and Production for Paramount Animation.

Miller also last directed a project called “September 21, 2021” last year and lent his voice to a character in the upcoming “Puss in Boots” sequel “The Last Wish.”

Other upcoming Paramount Animation titles include this summer’s “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank” in July, the animated “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” from Seth Rogen, a “PAW Patrol” sequel for fall 2023, “The Tiger’s Apprentice” at Christmas 2023 and an untitled animated “Transformers” movie dated for July 19, 2024.