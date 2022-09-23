New ‘Cloverfield’ Sequel in the Works at Paramount

A new “Cloverfield” sequel is in the works at Paramount, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

Babak Anvari is attached to direct the project. Joe Barton is penning the script. Plot details are being kept under wraps.

J.J. Abrams is producing the untitled sequel via his Bad Robot banner, along with Hannah Minghella and Jon Cohen. Bryan Burk, Matt Reeves, and Drew Goddard are the executive producers.

“Cloverfield” spawned two movies that were each set in a shared universe, “10 Cloverfield Lane” and “The Cloverfield Paradox.”

“Cloverfield” was the story of a group of young New Yorkers who embark on a rescue mission to save their friend amid a mysterious, unknown monster attack ravaging the city. The movie was notable for being shot as though it was found footage, much like “The Blair Witch Project,” and it also received a viral marketing campaign that helped boost the low budget film to a worldwide gross of $172.3 million worldwide.

Though they were developed as separate films, the story elements of both “10 Cloverfield Lane” from 2016 and “The Cloverfield Paradox” from 2018 were fashioned into becoming part of a shared universe, telling different perspectives of the same monster attack, the first from the confines of a man harboring two strangers in a bunker during the attack, and the other from the view of scientists in outer space.

