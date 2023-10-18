New ‘Ferrari’ Trailer, Now With Dialogue, Finds Adam Driver’s Enzo Ferrari Speeding Toward Crisis (Video)

While our first look at “Ferrari” released in late August featured lots of revving and flashes of Rosso Corsa but almost no dialogue whatsoever, a new trailer released Wednesday morning affords a deeper look into Michael Mann’s red-hot racing biopic slated for a Christmas Day release.

It’s 1957, and Enzo Ferrari (Adam Driver), founder of the world’s most iconic automotive and racing brand, is facing a crisis – win the 1,000-mile Mille Miglia, or face dissolution of his still-fledgling company.

We also see quite a bit more of Ferarri’s growing personal crisis as he struggles to hold together his marriage to his wife Laura (Penelope Cruz) as mistress Lina (Shailene Woodley) tries to get him to accept their son. The “Heat” and “The Insider” filmmaker only gave us visual flashes in this summer’s teaser trailer, but this new, fuller version (see above) hits on all cylinders.

Based on the book by Brock Yates and with a screenplay by Troy Kennedy Martin, the film has been in the works with Mann for ages. After shuffling away from Paramount, the film landed at STX before Neon acquired domestic rights this past summer.

“Ferrari” was well-received at its Venice Film Festival premiere — where its cast has received a SAG-AFTRA waiver to promote the film — and opens in theaters on Dec. 25.