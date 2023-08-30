Ahead of the film’s debut at the Venice Film Festival, Neon has dropped the first trailer for “Heat” and “The Insider” filmmaker Michael Mann’s new movie “Ferrari.” Not quite a biopic, the film chronicles Enzo Ferrari (played by Adam Driver) through the lens of one fateful summer.

Set in 1957, the film follows ex-racer Ferrari (Adam Driver) as he faces multiple crises: his factory and family are under threat of bankruptcy, his marriage is in shambles due to the loss of their son Dino, his relationship with his other son outside his marriage is strained and his drivers are pushed to the edge as they launch into the treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy, the Mille Miglia.

You’ll only get flashes of that in the first trailer, which is dialogue-free and instead opts for evocative imagery as a roaring race car revs over the footage. Mann worked for the first time with cinematographer Erik Messerschmidt (who shot David Fincher’s “Mank” and the upcoming “The Killer”) and composer Daniel Pemberton (“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”) on the film, his first feature since 2015’s “Blackhat.”

Based on the book by Brock Yates and with a screenplay by Troy Kennedy Martin, the film has been in the works with Mann for ages – at one point Christian Bale was in talks to star, then Hugh Jackman was looking to play Ferrari. After shuffling away from Paramount, the film landed at STX before Neon acquired domestic rights this past summer.

Check out the trailer above. The cast also includes Penélope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, Gabriel Leone, Sarah Gadon, Jack O’Connell and Patrick Dempsey. Producers are Michael Mann, P.J. van Sandwijk, Marie Savare, John Lesher, Thomas Hayslip, John Friedberg, Laura Rister, Andrea Iervolino, Monika Bacardi, Gareth West, Lars Sylvest and Thorsten Schumacher.

“Ferrari” will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival — where its cast has received a SAG-AFTRA waiver to promote the film — and opens in theaters on Dec. 25.