Here Are All the New Horror Movies Streaming in Max’s ‘No Sleep October’ Collection

Ready for Halloween? So is Max. The streamer just debuted their month-long Halloween and horror movie celebration, dubbed “No Sleep October,” and we’ve got the full list for your perusal.

There’s a batch of A24 horror movies that includes favorites like “Bodies Bodies Bodies” and “Midsommar” alongside new releases “MaXXXine” and “I Saw the TV Glow.”

Timed to the release of Max’s “Salem’s Lot” adaptation from “Anabelle Comes Home” director Gary Dauberman, which debuts on Oct. 3, Max also has a collection of Stephen King movies, including Tobe Hooper’s 1979 mini-series adaptation, “It” and “It: Chapter Two,” “The Shining” and “Doctor Sleep.”

And with the streaming debut of “Trap” landing on Max on Oct. 25, M. Night Shyamalan is also getting the spotlight with a collection that includes “Unbreakable,” “The Sixth Sense” and “The Visit.”

Finally, there are of course plenty of horror and Halloween classics, including “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” “Scream,” “The Exorcist,” “Trick ‘r Treat,” “Saw,” “The Conjuring” and “Poltergeist,” as well as more family-friendly picks like “Beetlejuice,” “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban,” “Gremlins,” “Practical Magic” and “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride.”

Check out all the new horror movies streaming on Max in October 2024 below.

Screaming Now: Essential Picks

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Caddo Lake (2024) (Premieres Oct. 10)

Fright Night (1985)

It (2017)

Malignant (2021)

MaXXXine (2024) (Premieres Oct. 18)

Paranormal Activity (2009)

Salem’s Lot (2024) (Premieres Oct. 3)

Scream (1996)

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021)

The Exorcist (1973)

The Final Destination (2009)

The Shining (1980)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

Trap (2024) (Premieres 10/25)

Trick ‘r Treat (2007)

Uzumaki

We’re All Going to the World’s Fair (2022)

X (2022) (Premieres Oct. 18)

Pure Nightmare Fuel

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge (1985)

Annabelle Comes Home (2019)

Annabelle: Creation (2017)

Black Christmas (2019)

Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh (1995)

Doctor Sleep (2019)

Evil Dead (2013)

Evil Dead Rise (2023)

Friday the 13th (2009)

Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015)

Oracle (2023)

Poltergeist (1982)

Pulse (2001)

Saw (2004)

Scream 2 (1997)

Sinister (2012)

The Amityville Horror (1979)

The Amityville Horror (2005)

The Conjuring (2013)

The Conjuring 2 (2016)

The Curse of La Llorona (2019)

The Nun II (2023)

The Strangers (2008)

The Strangers: Prey at Night (2018)

A24 Spine-Chillers

A Ghost Story (2017)

Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022)

Climax (2018)

Dream Scenario (2023)

I Saw the TV Glow (2024)

It Comes at Night (2017)

MaXXXine (2024) (Premieres Oct. 18)

Men (2022)

Midsommar (2019)

The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)

The Lighthouse (2019)

X (2022) (Premieres Oct. 18)

M. Night Shyamalan Spotlight

Caddo Lake (2024) (Premieres Oct. 10)

Signs (2002)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

The Visit (2015)

The Watchers (2024)

Trap (2024) (Premieres Oct. 25)

Unbreakable (2000)

Stephen King’s Universe

A Return to Salem’s Lot (1987)

Doctor Sleep (2019)

Firestarter (1984)

It (2017)

It: Chapter Two (2019)

Misery (1990)

Salem’s Lot (1979)

Salem’s Lot (2024) (Premieres Oct. 3)

Stephen King’s It (1990)

The Outsider

The Shining (1980)

Halloween Classics

Beetlejuice (1988)

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016)

Gremlins (1984)

Gremlins 2: The New Batch (1990)

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001)

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002)

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)

I Was a Teenage Zombie (1987)

Interview with the Vampire (1994)

Practical Magic (1998)

The Craft (1996)

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005)

Vampires Suck (2010)

Unleash the Monster

Aliens (1986)

Anaconda (1997)

Cronos (1994)

Equinox (1970)

Gremlins 2: The New Batch (1990)

House (1977)

Krampus (2015)

Leviathan (1989)

Night of the Living Dead (1968)

Open Water (2004)

Open Water 2: Adrift (2006)

Salem’s Lot (2024) (Premieres Oct. 3)

Splice (2010)

The Blob (1958)

The Dead Don’t Die (2019)

The Lure (2015)

Vampyr (1932)

Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000 (2000)

Wes Craven Presents: Dracula II: Ascension (2003)

Wes Craven Presents: Dracula III: Legacy (2005)

Wes Craven Presents: They (2002)