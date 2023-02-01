New Line Acquires Drew Hancock’s ‘Companion'; ‘Barbarian’ Team to Produce

New Line has acquired “Companion” from writer and director Drew Hancock and the filmmaking team behind the breakout horror hit “Barbarian” in a competitive situation.

“Companion” will be Hancock’s directorial debut from his original screenplay. Plot details are being kept under wraps.

The film being is fast tracked for a 2023 production start.

Fresh on the heels of winning a multi-studio bidding war for Zach Cregger’s next film “Weapons,” New Line is joining forces again with the filmmaking team behind the critically acclaimed hit horror film “Barbarian.”

Producers on “Companion” are BoulderLight’s Raphael Margules and J.D. Lifshitz and Vertigo’s Roy Lee. Zach Cregger is also producing.

BoulderLight’s Tracy Rosenblum and Vertigo’s Andrew Childs will executive produce.

Earlier this week, New Line entered into a multiyear first-look deal with BoulderLight Pictures. Since founding BoulderLight Pictures in 2012, Lifshitz and Margules have produced 20 films under the BoulderLight banner, including “Barbarian,” “The Vigil,” “Gone in the Night,” and four-time Independent Spirit Award nominee “Wild Indian.”

Hancock got his start writing and directing short films for the monthly Los Angeles-based film festival Channel 101. His writing credits include Spike TV’s “Blue Mountain State,” ABC’s “Suburgatory,” and the Go90 original series “My Dead Ex,” which he created and served as executive producer.

Hancock is repped by UTA, Range Media Partners, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.