3 New Movies and Shows to Stream on HBO Max This Week

A new HBO documentary, a Magnolia Network baking competition and an underseen 2020s thriller hit the streamer this week

Two adolescents sit side-by-side in a classroom, facing the camera. The boy on the left looks downward with a subdued expression, wearing a dark blue T-shirt. The girl on the right wears a pink cardigan and flower-shaped earring. Behind them are two flags and a chalkboard.
"Thoughts and Prayers" (HBO)

It’s hard to keep up with what’s streaming where (and when), so we’re making it easier with a simple guide to what’s new on HBO Max this week. There are three highlight titles to know, as well as new episodes of a couple of ongoing series.

First up, we’ve got the premiere of the latest baking competition from Magnolia Network — and with a gingerbread theme, it’s a seasonal stream too. The same day, HBO releases its new documentary, “Thoughts & Prayers,” which investigates the $3 billion active shooter preparedness industry. Finally, on Thursday, HBO Max is getting a slept-on 2023 thriller.

Check out all the new movies and shows to stream on HBO Max this week below.

“Gingerbread Land: The Biggest Little Holiday Competition”

Magnolia Network Baking Competition
Release Date: Nov. 18

Top bakers compete in a gingerbread showdown, creating miniature worlds with lights, motion, and storybook detail across four festive challenges.

“Thoughts & Prayers” 

HBO Documentary
Release Date: Nov. 18

This documentary captures the impact of the $3 billion active shooter preparedness industry on schools and communities across America.

Missing (2023)

Movie
Release Date: Nov. 20 (original release date Jan. 20, 2023)

When June’s mother and her new boyfriend don’t return from a trip to Colombia, the tech-savvy teenager undertakes her own online investigation.

Everything New on HBO Max This Week (Nov. 17-23)

Tuesday, Nov. 18
Gingerbread Land: The Biggest Little Holiday Competition, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)
Thoughts & Prayers (HBO Original)
 
Thursday, Nov. 20
Missing (2023)
Work on the Wild Side, Season 1 (Animal Planet)
 
Friday, Nov. 21
Teen Titans Go!, Season 9E (Cartoon Network)
 
Saturday, Nov. 22
Belle Collective, Season 6 (OWN)
Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2H (Cartoon Network)

