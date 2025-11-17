3 New Movies and Shows to Stream on HBO Max This Week

It’s hard to keep up with what’s streaming where (and when), so we’re making it easier with a simple guide to what’s new on HBO Max this week. There are three highlight titles to know, as well as new episodes of a couple of ongoing series.

First up, we’ve got the premiere of the latest baking competition from Magnolia Network — and with a gingerbread theme, it’s a seasonal stream too. The same day, HBO releases its new documentary, “Thoughts & Prayers,” which investigates the $3 billion active shooter preparedness industry. Finally, on Thursday, HBO Max is getting a slept-on 2023 thriller.

Check out all the new movies and shows to stream on HBO Max this week below.

“Gingerbread Land: The Biggest Little Holiday Competition”

Magnolia Network Baking Competition

Release Date: Nov. 18

Play video

Top bakers compete in a gingerbread showdown, creating miniature worlds with lights, motion, and storybook detail across four festive challenges.

“Thoughts & Prayers”

HBO Documentary

Release Date: Nov. 18



Play video

This documentary captures the impact of the $3 billion active shooter preparedness industry on schools and communities across America.

Missing (2023)

Movie

Release Date: Nov. 20 (original release date Jan. 20, 2023)

Play video

When June’s mother and her new boyfriend don’t return from a trip to Colombia, the tech-savvy teenager undertakes her own online investigation.

Everything New on HBO Max This Week (Nov. 17-23)

Tuesday, Nov. 18

Gingerbread Land: The Biggest Little Holiday Competition, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)

Thoughts & Prayers (HBO Original)



Thursday, Nov. 20

Missing (2023)

Work on the Wild Side, Season 1 (Animal Planet)



Friday, Nov. 21

Teen Titans Go!, Season 9E (Cartoon Network)



Saturday, Nov. 22

Belle Collective, Season 6 (OWN)

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2H (Cartoon Network)