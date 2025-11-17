3 New Movies and Shows to Stream on HBO Max This Week

It’s hard to keep up with what’s streaming where (and when), so we’re making it easier with a simple guide to what’s new on HBO Max this week. There are three highlight titles to know, as well as new episodes of a couple of ongoing series.
First up, we’ve got the premiere of the latest baking competition from Magnolia Network — and with a gingerbread theme, it’s a seasonal stream too. The same day, HBO releases its new documentary, “Thoughts & Prayers,” which investigates the $3 billion active shooter preparedness industry. Finally, on Thursday, HBO Max is getting a slept-on 2023 thriller.
Check out all the new movies and shows to stream on HBO Max this week below.
“Gingerbread Land: The Biggest Little Holiday Competition”
Magnolia Network Baking Competition
Release Date: Nov. 18
Top bakers compete in a gingerbread showdown, creating miniature worlds with lights, motion, and storybook detail across four festive challenges.
“Thoughts & Prayers”
HBO Documentary
Release Date: Nov. 18
This documentary captures the impact of the $3 billion active shooter preparedness industry on schools and communities across America.
Missing (2023)
Movie
Release Date: Nov. 20 (original release date Jan. 20, 2023)
When June’s mother and her new boyfriend don’t return from a trip to Colombia, the tech-savvy teenager undertakes her own online investigation.
Everything New on HBO Max This Week (Nov. 17-23)
Tuesday, Nov. 18
Gingerbread Land: The Biggest Little Holiday Competition, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)
Thoughts & Prayers (HBO Original)
Thursday, Nov. 20
Missing (2023)
Work on the Wild Side, Season 1 (Animal Planet)
Friday, Nov. 21
Teen Titans Go!, Season 9E (Cartoon Network)
Saturday, Nov. 22
Belle Collective, Season 6 (OWN)
Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2H (Cartoon Network)