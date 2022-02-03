Upwards of 85 new films will launch (or have already arrived) on Netflix this year. A few movies made their grand debuts in January, and quite a few more are set to launch at the beginning of this month, but the streaming service is touting its 2022 slate with new movies every week and a robust lineup of actors and filmmakers.

Standout tiles include Shawn Levy’s time-traveling tale, “The Adam Project,” with a cast led by Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner and Zoe Saldaña, as well as a new adaptation of Jane Austen’s “Persuasion,” starring Dakota Johnson and Henry Golding. Regina King will embody trailblazing politician Shirley Chisholm in a biopic titled “Shirley.” Stop-motion and horror maestros Henry Selick and Jordan Peele are teaming up for the animated pic “Wendell & Wild.” “The Gray Man” stars both Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in a CIA/spy/global manhunt film alongside Ana de Armas (speaking of whom, Armas’ long-awaited Marilyn Monroe film “Blonde” is also confirmed for a 2022 release).

Several titles are adapted from books of the same or similar names, such as “Against the Ice,” “Along for the Ride,” “Blonde,” “Brazen,” “Enola Holmes 2,” “The Good Nurse,” “The Gray Man,” “Ivy & Bean,” “Lady Chatterly’s Lover,” “Luckiest Girl Alive,” “Munich – The Edge of War,” “My Father’s Dragon,” “The Noel Diary,” “Operation Mincemeat,” “The Pale Blue Eye,” “Purple Hearts,” “Rescued by Ruby,” “The School for Good and Evil,” “Spaceman,” “We Have a Ghost,” “The Weekend Away,” “White Noise,” “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “Black Crab,” “The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1,” “Through My Window.”

And those are just a few of Netflix’s many, many film offerings that have been announced for the year.

Action/Adventure/Sci-Fi

The Adam Project (March 11)

Athena

Carter

Day Shift

Enola Holmes 2

The Gray Man

Interceptor

The Mother

The Mothership

Spiderhead

They Cloned Tyrone

Jung_E

Monica, O My Darling

Khufiya

Qala

Seoul Vibe

Troll

Yaksha: Ruthless Operations

Drama

Beauty

Shirley

A Jazzman’s Blues

Against the Ice (March 2)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Blonde

The Good Nurse

Hustle

Luckiest Girl Alive

Operation Mincemeat

The Pale Blue Eye

Rustin

Spaceman

The Swimmers

White Noise

The Wonder

Munich – The Edge of War (Currently Streaming)

For The Whole Family

13: The Musical

Boo! *Name subject to change

Ivy & Bean

Matilda (December – excluding the UK)

Rescued by Ruby (April 17)

The School for Good and Evil

Slumberland

Tall Girl 2 (February 11)

Animated + Anime

Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood

Bubble (Anime) (April 28)

Drifting Home (Anime)

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

My Father’s Dragon

The Sea Beast

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 (Anime)

Wendell & Wild

Romance

20th Century Girl

Along for the Ride (April 22)

Don’t Blame Karma!

Falling for Christmas

Lady Chatterley’s Lover

Love in the Villa

The Noel Diary

A Perfect Pairing

Persuasion

Purple Hearts

The Royal Treatment – Currently streaming

Through My Window (February 4)

Untitled Holiday Rom-Com

Comedy

Home Team (Available Now)

BigBug (February 11)

The Bubble

Knives Out 2

Me Time

Metal Lords

Senior Year (May 13)

The Takedown

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming (February 25)

You People

Thriller/Horror

Love and Leashes (February 11)

Black Crab (March 18)

Brazen (Available Now)

Choose or Die (April 15)

End of the Road

The Inheritance

Monkey Man

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone

Texas Chainsaw Massacre (February 18)

The Weekend Away (March 3)

Windfall (March 18)