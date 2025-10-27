15 New Movies and Shows to Watch on Netflix This Week

Netflix always has a lot of new weekly releases, but this week has a particularly robust lineup as we head toward a Friday Halloween. But that doesn’t mean it’s all horror — in fact, the week is pretty light on scary titles (though there is a new nature documentary that promises to terrify). Instead, you can expect to see a new comedy special from Mo Amer, the return of a long-running Netflix reality series, Liam Hemsworth’s debut as Geralt of Rivia, and the latest AMC series to arrive on the streamer.

Check out a handy guide to what’s new on Netflix this week below.

“The Asset”

Netflix Original Series (Denmark)

Release Date: Oct. 27

“A young agent goes undercover to befriend a drug smuggler’s wife. But the closer she gets to her target, the more complicated her mission becomes.”

“Dark Winds” Season 3

AMC Series

Release Date: Oct. 27 (original release date March 9, 2025)

“The expanded third season, featuring eight episodes, picks up six months after the events of Season 2 and follows Lt. Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) and Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) as they investigate the disappearance of two boys, with only an abandoned bicycle and blood-stained patch of ground left in their wake. Meanwhile, Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten) attempts to settle into her new life 500 miles from home with the Border Patrol, but stumbles across a conspiracy involving human and drug smuggling with far-reaching implications.”

“Babo: The Haftbefehl Story”

Netflix Documentary

Release Date: Oct. 28

“Personal interviews with Haftbefehl and those closest to him reveal the story behind the German rap icon as he takes a brutally honest look at his life.”

“Mo Amer: Wild World”

Comedy Special

Release Date: Oct. 28

“Mo Amer returns for his third Netflix stand-up special, Wild World. In this timely and fiercely honest hour, the comedian celebrates his Palestinian heritage, relives the birth of his son, takes aim at the TSA and much more.”

“Nightmares of Nature: Lost in the Jungle”

Netflix Documentary Series

Release Date: Oct. 28

“Chilling tales of survival unfurl in this documentary series that captures the drama, danger and dark beauty of nature from the perspective of its prey.”

“Ballad of a Small Player”

Netflix Original Film

Release Date: Oct. 29

“Amid the glittering casinos of Macau, a gambler running from his past — and his debts — becomes fascinated by an enigmatic woman at the baccarat table.”

“NOS4A2” Seasons 1-2

AMC Series

Release Date: Oct. 29 (original release date June 2, 2019)

“NOS4A2” introduces Vic McQueen, “a young, working class artist who discovers she has a supernatural ability to track the seemingly immortal Charlie Manx. Manx feeds off the souls of children, then deposits what remains of them into Christmasland – a twisted Christmas Village of Manx’s imagination where every day is Christmas day and unhappiness is against the law. Vic must strive to defeat Manx and rescue his victims – without losing her mind or falling victim to him herself.”

“Rulers of Fortune”

Netflix Original Series

Release Date: Oct. 29

“A young man aspires to rise through the ranks of Rio’s gambling underworld — unaware of the dangerous game of betrayal, lust and blood that awaits him.”

“Selling Sunset” Season 9

Netflix Reality Series

Release Date: Oct. 29

“The O Group agents are back for an explosive season. New faces bring new feuds and as the pressure turns up in their personal and professional lives, some might not have what it takes to keep their seat at the brokerage. As the landscape in Los Angeles quickly changes, everyone will have to adapt to a new reality.”

“Aileen: Queen of the Serial Killers”

Netflix Documentary

Release Date: Oct. 30

“Aileen Wuornos remains a rarity: a female serial killer. From childhood abuse to death-row revelations, this documentary revisits her life and crimes.”

“Amsterdam Empire”

Netflix Original Series

Release Date: Oct. 30

“When Jack’s affair comes to light, his wife Betty hatches a bitter plan to strip him of the thing he loves most: The Jackal, his coffeeshop empire.”

“Juan Gabriel: I Must, I Can, I Will”

Netflix Documentary

Release Date: Oct. 30

“Rare videos and exclusive interviews reveal the genius, sacrifices and duality between the public and private lives of iconic singer-songwriter Juan Gabriel.”

“The Witcher” Season 4

Netflix Original Series

Release Date: Oct. 30

“After the Continent-altering events of Season 3, Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri find themselves separated by a raging war and countless enemies. As their paths diverge, and their goals sharpen, they stumble on unexpected allies eager to join their journeys. And if they can accept these found families, they just might have a chance at reuniting for good.”

“Breathless” Season 2

Netflix Original Series

Release Date: Oct. 31

“The hospital’s privatization ushers in a new supervisor and pushes the staff closer to the edge, as Patricia and Jésica battle between life and death.”

“Rhythm + Flow France” Season 4

Netflix Original Series

Release Date: Oct. 31

“The duel is on! Rap legends SCH and SDM go head-to-head as the competition introduces new challenges and two sides battling for a single shot at glory.”

New Movies & Shows in November

The new month always brings a list of new library movie and TV titles as well and since Nov. 1 falls this week, you’ve got a big batch of titles coming your way at the end of the week. That includes a handful of Christmas movies, as well as a healthy haul of Warner Bros. movies, including “Doctor Sleep,” “Wonka” and a bunch more. Check out the full list below.

From Left to Right: Ewan McGregor in “Doctor Sleep,” Florence Pugh in “Don’t Worry Darling” and LaKeith Stanfield in “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros.)

Release Date: Nov. 1

A Very Vintage Christmas

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

Baby Driver

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Broadchurch: Season 1

Broadchurch: Season 2

Broadchurch: Season 3

Charlie’s Angels

Crazy Rich Asians

Dear Santa

Doctor Sleep

Don’t Worry Darling

Dr. Dolittle

Dr. Dolittle 2

Elvis

Frances Ha

Game Night

Happy Christmas

The Hangover

The Hangover: Part II

The Hangover: Part III

I Know What You Did Last Summer

In the Heights

Isn’t It Romantic

Judas and the Black Messiah

Just Mercy

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part

Life of the Party

The Little Things

Merry Liddle Christmas

The Nun II

Ocean’s 8

Paddington 2

The Patriot

Ready Player One

Tenet

This Is the End

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas

The Way Back

Wonka

Release Date: Nov. 2