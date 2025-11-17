10 New Movies and Shows to Stream on Netflix This Week

This week on Netflix isn’t quite as jam-packed as some recent rollouts, but what they’re lacking in quantity, they’ve got in quality. This week’s Netflix premieres include one of David Fincher’s best films, the true crime thriller “Zodiac;” the Season 2 return of Ted Danson’s charming comedy, “A Man on the Inside,” another adventurous romp with the Nublar Six in “Jurassic World: Chaos Theory” Season 4 and the streaming debut of Netflix’s acclaimed drama, “Train Dreams.”
Check out the new movies and shows to stream on Netflix below.
“Blue Beetle”
DC Movie
Release Date: Nov. 17 (Original release date: Aug. 18, 2023)
After returning home from college, a man encounters a powerful alien artifact that latches onto him and transforms him into a reluctant superhero.
“Gabby’s Dollhouse” Season 12
Netflix Animated Series
Release Date: Nov. 17
From opening a cute new cafe to training an even cuter baby dragon, Gabby and her pals use their smarts and hearts to make the world a better place!
“Selena y Los Dinos”
Netflix Documentary
Release Date: Nov. 17
“Selena y Los Dinos” celebrates the life and legacy of the Queen of Tejano, Selena Quintanilla, who along with her family performed, triumphed and redefined genres, captured through never-before-seen footage from the family’s personal archive.
“Zodiac”
Movie
Release Date: Nov. 17 (Original release date: March 2, 2007)
A political cartoonist, a crime reporter and a pair of cops investigate San Francisco’s infamous Zodiac Killer in this thriller based on a true story.
“The Carman Family Deaths”
Netflix Documentary
Release Date: Nov. 19
A young man’s dramatic rescue at sea spirals into accusations he murdered two members of his wealthy New England family in this true crime documentary.
“Champagne Problems”
Netflix Movie
Release Date: Nov. 19
An on-the-rise executive travels to France to secure the acquisition of a renowned champagne brand before Christmas, but her plans are upended when she falls into a whirlwind romance with a charming Parisian – only to discover he’s the founder’s son.
“A Man on the Inside” Season 2
Netflix Original Series
Release Date: Nov. 20
Charles goes undercover at a college campus, where the suspects are as unpredictable as the clues, and the hijinks get unexpectedly personal.
“Jurassic World: Chaos Theory” Season 4
Netflix Animated Series
Release Date: Nov. 20
The reunited Nublar Six see their bond tested like never before as they race to save vulnerable dinosaurs, solve epic problems — and stay alive.
“One Shot with Ed Sheeran”
Netflix Movie
Release Date: Nov. 21
One singer. One city. One shot. Ed Sheeran rocks the streets of New York with his greatest hits in this groundbreaking, real-time music experience.
“Train Dreams”
Netflix Movie
Release Date: Nov. 21
Based on Denis Johnson’s beloved novella, “Train Dreams” is the moving portrait of Robert Grainier, a logger and railroad worker who leads a life of unexpected depth and beauty in the rapidly-changing America of the early 20th Century.