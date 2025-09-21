Everything New on Netflix This Week (Sept. 21-26)

Looking for a new series to binge? Figuring out Fall TV schedules can be hard, especially with streaming. So, we’re making it easy for you.

This week, you’ve got quite a few options for things to watch, specifically over on Netflix. If you’re in the mood to laugh and watch a quick comedy special, Cristela Alonzo’s “Upper Classy” will be available. Then again, if you’re in the mood for a new series, the streamer has a new thriller in “Wayward,” created by Mae Martin.

Maybe you need something for the little ones to watch after school? Season 2 of “Blippi’s Job Show” also hits Netflix this week.

You can find a full list of new offerings for the week of September 21 below.

September 22

“Blippi’s Job Show” Season 2 (Netflix)

September 23

“Cristela Alonzo: Upper Classy” (2025)

“Spartacus” Seasons 1-4 (Starz)

September 24

“The Guest” (Netflix)

September 25

“Alice in Borderland” Season 3 (Netflix)

“House of Guinness” (Netflix)

“Wayward” (Netflix)

September 26

“Ángela” Limited Series (Netflix)

“French Lover” (2025)

“Pokémon Horizons” Season 2 — The Search for Laqua Part 4 (Netflix)

“Ruth & Boaz” (2025)