Everything New on Netflix This Week (Sept. 21-26)

From a new stand-up special to more Blippi

Toni Collette in "Wayward" (Netflix)

Looking for a new series to binge? Figuring out Fall TV schedules can be hard, especially with streaming. So, we’re making it easy for you.

This week, you’ve got quite a few options for things to watch, specifically over on Netflix. If you’re in the mood to laugh and watch a quick comedy special, Cristela Alonzo’s “Upper Classy” will be available. Then again, if you’re in the mood for a new series, the streamer has a new thriller in “Wayward,” created by Mae Martin.

Maybe you need something for the little ones to watch after school? Season 2 of “Blippi’s Job Show” also hits Netflix this week.

You can find a full list of new offerings for the week of September 21 below.

September 22
“Blippi’s Job Show” Season 2 (Netflix)

September 23
“Cristela Alonzo: Upper Classy” (2025)
“Spartacus” Seasons 1-4 (Starz)

September 24
“The Guest” (Netflix)

September 25
“Alice in Borderland” Season 3 (Netflix)
“House of Guinness” (Netflix)
“Wayward” (Netflix)

September 26
“Ángela” Limited Series (Netflix)
“French Lover” (2025)
“Pokémon Horizons” Season 2 — The Search for Laqua Part 4 (Netflix)
“Ruth & Boaz” (2025)

Jenna Ortega in "Wednesday" Season 2, Part 2
Read Next
Everything New on Netflix in September

Andi Ortiz

Andi Ortiz is an Audience Writer. Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. She also co-hosts WrapWomen’s podcast,…

Comments