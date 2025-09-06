Everything New on Peacock in September 2025

There you have it, summer is over and fall leaves are coming down. And so are new TV shows and movies from Peacock.

Let’s be honest, of course the No. 1 title everyone is waiting to watch is Greg Daniels and Michael Koman’s “The Paper,” which sees the film crew that documented the hilarious fictional paper company Dunder Mifflin take on its new subject, The Toledo Truthtellers, a newspaper based in Toledo, Ohio.

In addition, “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” Season 6 will also be dropping on the platform, giving Bravo fans more drama and fun for the fall season.

Between family-friendly features like the “Shrek” movies and some spooky franchises like “Chucky” that prep you for the Halloween season, there’s lots for everyone to enjoy. Check out the full list of everything coming to Peacock for September 2025.

Available Sept. 1

“1408”

“2012”

“21 Jump Street”

“22 Jump Street”

“3:10 To Yuma”

“The 40 Year Old Virgin”

“Almost Famous”

“American Made”

“Amityville 3-D”

“Amityville II: The Possession”

“Amityville Moon”

“Amityville: The Awakening”

“The Amityville Harvest”

“The Amityville Uprising”

“The Angry Birds Movie”

“Bad Boys”

“Bad Boys II”

“Billy Madison”

“The Birds”

“The Breakfast Club”

“Bride of Chucky”

“Candyman III”

“Carlos”

“Child’s Play (2019)”

“Child’s Play 2”

“Child’s Play 3”

“Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant”

“Colombiana”

“Coming To America”

“The Craft: Legacy”

“The Creature Walks Among Us”

“Cult of Chucky”

“Curse of Chucky”

“Definitely, Maybe”

“Devil”

“Django Unchained”

“Downton Abbey”

“Drag Me To Hell”

“Firestarter”

“Flatliners” (2017)

“Frankenstein Meets The Wolfman”

“Goosebumps”

“Halloween II”

“Halloween III: Season of the Witch”

“Hanna”

“The Hateful Eight”

“The Haunting In Connecticut”

“Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia”

“The Hitman’s Bodyguard”

“The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard”

“Home”

“I, Frankenstein”

“Invincible”

“The Invisible Man’s Revenge”

“Just Go With It”

“Knock Knock”

“The Last Witch Hunter”

“The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen”

“Leatherface”

“Lucy”

“Miss Congeniality”

“Miss Congeniality 2 Armed And Fabulous”

“Mummies”

“The Mummy”

“The Mummy’s Ghost”

“October Sky”

“Phantasm II”

“Psycho”

“Puss In Boots”

“The Raven”

“The Replacements”

“Reservoir Dogs”

“Robin Hood”

“Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark”

“The Scorpion King”

“Scream 4”

“Seed of Chucky”

“Shrek”

“Shrek 2”

“Shek the Third”

“Sicario”

“The Sixth Sense”

“Son of Frankenstein”

“Tales From The Crypt: Demon Knight”

“Tales From the Hood”

“Ted”

“Ted 2”

“Terrifier 3”

“The Thing” (1982)

“The Thing” (2011)

“The Tillman Story”

“United 93”

“The Village”

“A Walk Among The Tombstones”

“Werewolf of London”

“When a Stranger Calls”

“World Trade Center”

“You’re Next”

“Zombieland”

Available Sept. 2

“American Ninja Warrior” Season 17 — Finale

“Buried In The Backyard” Season 6 — Premiere

“The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys” Season 2 — Finale’

“Survival Mode” Season 1 — Finale

Available Sept. 3

“Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind” Season — Finale

Available Sept. 4

“Easter Sunday”

“Ninjago Dragons Rising” Season 3

“The Paper”

Available Sept. 5

“Back to Black”

“Brightburn”

Available Sept. 9

“Jeopardy!” Season 42 — Premiere

“Wheel of Fortune, Season 43 — Premiere

Available Sept. 10

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

“Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson” Season 1 — Finale

Available Sept. 11

“Downton Abbey Celebrates the Grand Finale”

Available Sept. 12

“Access Hollywood” Season 29 — Finale

“Screamboat” — Premiere

Available Sept. 15

“Access Hollywood” Season 30

“American Me”

“Aurora, Season” 1

“Buscando a Frida” Season 1

“Cheech & Chong Get Out Of My Room”

“Corazon Valiente” Season 1

“Decisiones: Unos Ganan, Otros Pierden”

“Dueños del Paraíso” Season 1

“El Arracadas”

“El Baron” Season 1

“El Chema” Season 1

“El Clon” Season 1

“El Coyote Y La Bronca”

“El Cuerpo del Deseo” Season 1

“El Domo del Dinero” Season 1

“El Sinvergüenza”

“Enemigo Intimo” Seasons 1 and 2

“Entre Monjas Anda El Diablo” (Telemundo)

“Eva La Trailera” Season 1

“Guerra De Idolos” Season 1

“Honey”

“Kings Court” Season 1 – Finale

“La Casa de al Lado” Season 1

“La Querida Del Centauro” Seasons 1 and 2

“La Suerte de Loli” Season 1

“Los Herederos del Monte” Season 1

“Lowriders”

“Mi Querido Viejo”

“The Motorcycle Diaries”

“My Son”

“Pasion de Gavilanes” Season 1

“Perro Amor” Season 1

“Quien Es Quien” Season 1

“Sangre de mi Tierra” Season 1

“Santa Diabla”Season 1

“Sin Nombre”

“Un Poquito Tuyo” Season 1

“Zoot Suit”

Available Sept. 16

“Below Deck” Season 12 — Finale

“Love Island Games” Season 2 — Premiere

Available Sept. 17

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” Season 6 Premiere

Available Sept. 19

“Abigail”

Available Sept. 22

“Jenna & Friends” Season 2

Available Sept. 23

“Brilliant Minds” Season 2 — Premiere

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” Season 13 — Premiere

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Season 13 – Premiere

“The Voice” Season 28 — Premiere

Available Sept. 24

“Knock At The Cabin”

Available Sept. 25

“America’s Got Talent” Season 20 — Finale

Available Sept. 26

“Law & Order, Season 25 – Premiere

“Law & Order: SVU” Season 27 — Premiere

Available Sept. 29