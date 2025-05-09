Seth Meyers Expects Trump to Try and Take Credit for First American Pope: ‘Tariffs Are Working!’ | Video

The Vatican elected their first-ever American pope on Thursday, and Seth Meyers is pretty sure that Donald Trump is going to try and take credit for it.

Robert Francis Prevost, who will be taking the name Pope Leo, was selected to succeed Pope Francis, who died last month at the age of 88. Discussing the selection during Thursday night’s “A Closer Look” segment, Seth Meyers was mostly just tickled by the fact that the selection wound up overshadowing a trade deal Trump announced on Thursday.

But, because Pope Leo is an American — he also happens to be a dual citizen of Peru, marking the first Peruvian pope as well — the NBC host figures Trump will claim credit for his election.

“‘The tariffs are working!’” Meyers joked, imitating Trump as he often does. “‘We’re making our own popes now, right here in America, we’re going to reopen the pope factories.’”

Later on Thursday, it was revealed that Prevost has also been openly critical of the Trump administration, and particularly JD Vance. Given the vice president’s recent history with popes, that amused Meyers even more.

“You guys, JD Vance is 0 for two on Popes,” he joked. “He Grim Reaper-ed the last one, then he got dunked on by this one. That’s how you know the new pope’s from Chicago. You know, the Pope’s supposed to love everyone, but even this guy’s like, ‘Hey, JD can kiss my ass.’”

At the last bit, Meyers put on an exaggerated Chicago accent — though not a terrible one, considering he was born just outside the city.

“Want to get that impression out before we definitely find out he doesn’t sound like that,” Meyers clarified, before returning to the voice. “Daaaaaaaaaa Pope!”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.