New Regency President Michael Schaefer Exits After 7 Years

The executive oversaw movies including “Barbarian” and “Deep Water” and the TV series “The Crowded Room”

New Regency film and TV president Michael Schaefer has exited after seven years at the company.

The move was mutual and previously planned, the company said Thursday. Schaefer will move on to explore new opportunities as a producer within the film and TV arena.

While at Regency, Schaefer oversaw the production of Adrian Lyne’s “Deep Water,” with its cast including Ben Afflect and Ana de Armas; and the Bill Skarsgård-led horror “Barabarian,” which also starred Georgina Campbell and Justin Long.

For the TV sector, Schaefer executive produced Prime Video’s upcoming series and Donald Glover-led “Mr. and Mrs. Smith,” and the Apple TV+ series “The Crowded Room,” which starred Tom Holland, Amanda Seyfried, and Emmy Rossum. He also managed the hit Prime Video series “Swarm” starring Dominique Fishback, Chloe Bailey and Damson Idris.

The production studio has more than 140 films and over 50 TV series in its library, including the Academy Award-winning “The Revenant,” “12 Years a Slave,” “Birdman,” and “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Deadline first reported news of Schaefer’s departure.

