New ‘Star Trek’ Movie in the Works From ‘Andor’ Director, J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot

A new “Star Trek” movie is in the works at Paramount with “Andor” filmmaker Toby Haynes attached to direct from a screenplay by “Dark Shadows” scribe Seth Grahame-Smith. J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot will produce, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap.

The film is described as an origin story taking place years before the 2009 “Star Trek” movie, which introduced young versions of Kirk and Spock played by Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto, respectively. J.J. Abrams directed that film and its sequel “Star Trek Into Darkness,” while Justin Lin directed 2016’s “Star Trek Beyond,” which Abrams produced.

This new film does not replace the proposed “Star Trek 4,” which is still in the works. That project has been through a number of iterations, including a version that would have found Pine’s Kirk traveling back in time and teaming up with his father, played by Chris Hemsworth.

“WandaVision” filmmaker Matt Shakman was most recently attached to direct “Star Trek 4” but bowed out to tackle “Fantastic Four” for Marvel instead.

Separately, Quentin Tarantino and Noah Hawley have each developed takes on the “Star Trek” franchise over the last few years that did not come to fruition.

Haynes came to prominence directing standout episodes of “Doctor Who” and “Sherlock,” and directed the beloved “Black Mirror” episode “USS Callister” which itself was a riff on “Star Trek.” For the first season of the critically acclaimed “Star Wars” series “Andor,” Haynes directed six of the 10 episodes.

Grahame-Smith is the author and screenwriter behind 2012’s “Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter” and the Tim Burton feature “Dark Shadows.” He served as creator and showrunner on the 2021 Disney+ series “Just Beyond” and wrote the screenplay for the upcoming “Now You See Me 3.”

The news comes as Paramount Pictures has buyers circling, with David Ellison’s Skydance mulling over an all-cash bid for the company as of Wednesday.