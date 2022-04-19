Another new “Star Wars” video game is on the way.

Skydance New Media and Lucasfilm Games are teaming up to develop a new, richly cinematic action-adventure game featuring an original story set in the “Star Wars” universe.

Further details about the game are under wraps, but it comes on the heels of Skydance New Media announcing last year that they’re working with Marvel Entertainment to create a new game with a unique take on Marvel characters.

“I’ve often described how seeing ‘Star Wars’ in 1977 essentially rewired my 12-year-old brain, shaping my creative life and future indelibly,” said Amy Hennig, President, Skydance New Media. “I’m elated to be working with Lucasfilm Games again to tell interactive stories in this galaxy that I love.”

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be working again with Amy. She and the Skydance New Media team have the talent and ambition to create a unique Star Wars adventure,” said Douglas Reilly, Vice President, Lucasfilm Games. “Their vision for making inviting, cinematic interactive entertainment makes this collaboration very exciting. We’re working hard with their team of experienced and talented developers, and we’re looking forward to sharing more with Star Wars fans when the time is right.”

Henning, who is spearheading Skydance New Media, previously served as the creative director and writer on three films in the “Uncharted” franchise.

Skydance New Media was formed in 2019 with the goal of creating “high-fidelity, richly interactive experiences crafted for traditional gaming platforms as well as emerging streaming services and designed to be appealing, inviting and accessible to a global audience.” Since its formation a couple of years ago under Henning, “the studio has assembled a team of developers and artists with decades of AAA experience in action and adventure gaming, as well as a diverse team of creative consultants from the worlds of film, television, games and comics.”