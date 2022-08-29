Sony Pictures has landed the rights to “The Registration,” a forthcoming novel by Madison Lawson and attached Sydney Sweeney to star and Brad Fuller to produce, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap.

“The Night House” writers Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski will adapt the upcoming novel and Sweeney will produce through her Fifty-Fifty Films, with Fuller producing through his Fuller Media Brand.

The novel is coming out on Sept. 27 and, while Sony is keeping the plot of their adaptation under wraps, the novel certainly sounds intriguing.

“The Registration’s” official synopsis reads: “Imagine it’s legal to commit one murder in your lifetime, if you Register the victim and accomplish the kill within fourteen days. When Lynell Mize stands in line to Register the man who abused her as a child, she’s shocked to hear a stranger Register her to be killed. Why would anyone who doesn’t know her squander his one legal murder on her? Desperate to survive the next two weeks, she must find out who wants to kill her and why.

Easier said than done, as Lynell soon discovers that multiple strangers have used their Registration on her. Along the way, she reunites with her estranged husband who is determined to dig up a past Lynell prefers to keep buried. With only days left to live, Lynell is determined to uncover the truth and survive a destiny not of her choosing.” Besides an egregious overuse of the word “determined,” it sure sounds like a fun romp to us.

“The Registration” will keep Sweeney, who has broken out in several high-profile television projects including “The White Lotus” and “Euphoria” (she was nominated for Emmys in both this year), in business with Sony, as she recently wrapped “Madame Web,” a “Spider-Man”-adjacent spin-off starring Dakota Johnson. She has also just wrapped production on “National Anthem” (with Simon Rex and Halsey) and “Reality” (about whistleblower Reality Winner). She’s also recently launched her production company and will undoubtedly be back for the next season of “Euphoria” (at some point).

Deadline was the first to report the news.