Warner Bros. Pictures has offered a post-Christmas present in the form of a new trailer for one of 2022’s most highly anticipated films, “The Batman.”

The new look at the film puts the focus on Robert Pattinson’s Batman and Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman, as the two meet and, later on in the trailer, are seen seemingly teaming up to take down Paul Dano’s The Riddler.

The trailer also offers some further hints at the story of the film. “I trust you to unmask the truth about this cesspool we call a city. You’re part of this too,” The Riddler says to Batman. When Batman asks how he’s part of this, The Riddler reveals he knows Batman’s true identity by replying, “Oh you’re really not as smart as I thought you were… Bruce Wayne.” Bruce is then seen confronting Andy Serkis’ Alfred about keeping secrets from Bruce’s past hidden, saying “All these years, you lied to me Alfred.”

Matt Reeves, who directed the last two “Planet of the Apes” films to critical acclaim, directs “The Batman” from a screenplay he co-wrote with Peter Craig. Acclaimed “Dune” and “Rogue One” cinematographer Greig Fraser is on director of photography duties, while Michael Giacchino composes the score.

The film is a new iteration of the Caped Crusader separate from Ben Affleck’s recent stint at Batman in Zack Snyder’s universe of DC films. Indeed, Reeves recently confirmed that “The Batman” is not part of DC’s Multiverse and thus won’t be as connected as, say, the upcoming “Black Adam” or “Shazam!”

The story picks up with Pattinson’s Batman in Year Two of his tenure fighting crime, so it won’t be an origin story but Batman isn’t a grizzled crime-fighter just yet either.

Colin Farrell co-stars in “The Batman” as Penguin and is getting his own HBO Max spinoff series in which to further explore the character. HBO Max is also developing a Gotham P.D.-centric spinoff series starring Jeffrey Wright’s James Gordon, so there’s plenty more where “The Batman” came from.

Check out the new trailer above. The film also stars John Turturro and Peter Skarsard and opens exclusively in theaters on March 4, 2022.