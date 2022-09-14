New York Comic Con has announced its 2022 panel lineup, which includes a number of notable events taking place throughout the three-day convention.

Toplining the panels is a tribute to 45 years of “Halloween” and Laurie Strode with Jamie Lee Curtis, moderated by “Scream” star Drew Barrymore. The panel – which takes place Saturday, Oct. 8 – will find Curtis discussing her journey with the “Halloween” franchise up through the latest (and final?) installment “Halloween Ends.”

NYCC will also host the first-ever screening of “Violent Night,” a new film from director Tommy Wirkola (“Dead Snow”) that stars David Harbour as Santa Claus who takes on a crew of bad guys who aim to hold a family compound hostage. The movie hails from 87North, the producers behind “Atomic Blonde” and “Deadpool 2,” so hold on to your butts. The screening will take place the night of Friday, Oct. 7.

Dan Harmon will also be in attendance on the main stage to talk about his upcoming Fox animated series “Krapopolis,” while the lineup of guests taking part in autograph signings and photographs includes Sebastian Stan, Tyler Hoechlin (“Teen Wolf”), Ice T. & Coco, “Smallville”stars Kristen Kruek and John Glover, “The Mandalorian’s” Brendan Wayne and Lateef Crowder, AEW wrestlers “The Icon” Sting, Britt Baker and Jack Perry “Jungle Boy”, and WWE wrestler Mick Foley. Popular anime podcasters, Trash Taste, will also be appearing for limited meet and greets and a panel on Thursday.

New York Comic Con 2022, presented by ReedPop, will take place Oct. 6-9 at the Javits Center. You can find the full NYCC panels and screenings schedule here, and check out some highlights below.

Each year, NYCC brings together the biggest names in pop culture, the world’s top comic creators, and thousands of fans to celebrate the fandoms they love. This year’s guest announcements are continuing to roll out, with previously announced guests including Oscar Isaac, star of Marvel’s “Moon Knight,” “Star Wars,” and “Dune,” literary greats Brandon Sanderson, Diana Gabaldon, R. L. Stine and Leigh Bardugo, comic legends Frank Miller, Greg Capullo and Frank Cho, and celebrity stars Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Kit Young from Shadow and Bone, She’s All That star Rachel Leigh Cook, SpongeBob SquarePants’ Tom Kenny and Rodger Bumpass, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds stars Melissa Navia and Anson Mount.

Tickets are now on sale to the general public for New York Comic Con 2022. For fans who are unable to attend NYCC 2022 in person but still want to be part of the action all weekend long, digital tickets are also available for fans to watch the panels live and on demand. Fans can sign up for fan verification prior to purchasing tickets. Fans are also invited to sign up to become Popverse Superfans at thepopverse.com to receive access to convention coverage, how-to and shopping guides, deep dives into popular fandoms, and more.

Jamie Lee Curtis: Tribute to 45 years of Halloween and Laurie Strode, Moderated by Drew Barrymore

In Halloween Ends (in theaters and streaming exclusively on Peacock Oct 14), icon Jamie Lee Curtis returns for the last time as Laurie Strode, horror’s first “final girl” and the role that launched Curtis’ career. Now, in this exclusive NYCC panel, moderated by fellow film icon Drew Barrymore, host and executive producer of The Drew Barrymore Show, the legendary Curtis discusses Laurie’s journey and her own from 1978’s Halloween to Laurie’s last stand against Michael Myers in this October’s Halloween Ends. Join us for an intimate, funny and fearless conversation with an artist who, for more than four decades, has shattered the rules (and the record books) and has reshaped horror forever as she says goodbye to one of the most beloved and revered characters in cinema history. Saturday, Oct. 8, 6:15pm, Empire Stage

VIOLENT NIGHT: Exclusive screening event

NYCC attendees will be the first audience in the world to see Violent Night, the new coal-dark holiday thriller from 87North, the bare-knuckle producers of Nobody, John Wick, Atomic Blonde and Deadpool 2 and razor-edged director Tommy Wirkola (Dead Snow franchise). When a team of mercenaries breaks into a wealthy family compound on Christmas Eve, taking everyone inside hostage, the team isn’t prepared for a surprise combatant: Santa Claus (David Harbour, Black Widow, Stranger Things series) is on the grounds, and he’s about to show why this Nick is no saint.

Friday, Oct. 7, 7:15PM, Empire Stage



Batman: The Audio Adventures, the Webby Award-Winning original scripted podcast, is returning to the ear waves with a second season coming soon to HBO Max. Join producers and members of the voice cast for a preview of the all-new collection of Gotham City noir crime tales. Batman: The Audio Adventures is written and directed by Emmy® Award-winner Dennis McNicholas (Saturday Night Live) and features a star-studded cast including Jeffrey Wright, Seth Meyers, Chris Parnell, Rosario Dawson, Bobby Moynihan, John Leguizamo, and more lending their voices to bringing the thrilling, fantastical, and sometimes comical stories of Gotham City to life. Listen to season one of Batman: The Audio Adventures now on HBO Max or wherever you get your podcasts. Friday, Oct. 7, 1:45pm, Room 401

An Animation Journey with Cartoon Network and Adult Swim

Cartoon Network and Adult Swim have dominated the animation space for decades, creating millions of fans along the way. Sit down with legendary creator Genndy Tartakovsky, who grew his career at Cartoon Network and expanded Adult Swim’s slate with his Emmy® Award-winning series “Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal” and upcoming launch of “Unicorn: Warriors Eternal.” Also joining the conversation is Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, and Boomerang, who helped define these animation powerhouses from the beginning. Together the two will discuss then, now, and next. What does it mean to ignite audiences, cultivate nostalgia, and innovate in an evolving animated landscape? Find out what’s in store for animation lovers of all ages as Cartoon Network reflects on the last three decades and Adult Swim continues to celebrate the surreal and defy expectations. Also, join us for the first U.S. premiere screening of “Unicorn: Warriors Eternal.” Sunday, Oct. 9, 12:30pm, Main Stage

DAN HARMON PRESENTS KRAPOPOLIS

Join creator Dan Harmon (“Rick and Morty”) for an in-depth conversation on his upcoming animated series, KRAPOPOLIS. Set in mythical ancient Greece, KRAPOPOLIS centers on a flawed family of humans, gods and monsters that tries to run one of the world’s first cities without killing each other. From Bento Box Entertainment, KRAPOPOLIS is the first animated series to be curated on the blockchain and will premiere in 2023 on FOX.

Friday, Oct. 7, 11:00am, Main Stage



Panel with the cast and showrunner of One of Us Is Lying to discuss where we left off in season 1 and tease season 2 which will exclusively drop on Peacock on Oct. 20 2022. Based on Karen M. McManus’s New York Times best-selling novel, One of Us is Lying season 1 is the story of what happens when five high schoolers walk into detention and only four make it out alive. Everyone is a suspect, and everyone has something to hide. Following the heart-pounding conclusion of Season One, the Bayview Four have a very deadly secret. In Season Two we’ll see just how far they’ll go to protect their secret, themselves, and each other.

Thursday, Oct. 6, 5:00pm, Room 401



Your friend ’till the end is back with a vengeance, ready to add new and returning favorites to his kill list! Chucky creator Don Mancini is joined by series cast members Jennifer Tilly (Tiffany Valentine), Zackary Arthur (Jake Wheeler), and other surprise guests to answer your burning questions and give you an exclusive sneak peek of the new season’s second episode before it airs on October 12th. “Chucky” airs Wednesdays at 9PM on USA & SYFY.

Friday, Oct. 7, 2:30pm, Empire Stage



Sink your teeth into SYFY’s newest series “Reginald the Vampire!” Join star and co-EP, Jacob Batalon, in a moderated conversation with fellow cast and creators, Em Haine, Savannah Basley, Harley Peyton, and Jeremiah Chechik. And catch an exclusive, extended sneak peek of the series’ second episode before it airs on October 12th. Friday, Oct. 7, 4:30pm, Room 405