New York Film Fest Adds ‘Benedetta,’ ‘Titane,’ ‘Passing’ and More to Lineup

The New York Film Festival has rounded out its lineup with a main slate of 32 films, adding buzzy festival titles such as Paul Verhoeven’s “Benedetta,” Palme D’Or winner “Titane” and Rebecca Hall’s Sundance darling “Passing.”

“Benedetta” is one of the new titles making its North American premiere at NYFF, as well as two films by South Korea’s Hong Sangsoo including “Introduction” and “In Front Of Your Face.” Sangsoo is making his 16th and 17th appearance at the festival with his two films. Other North American premieres include Joanna Hogg’s “The Souvenir Part II,” “What Do We See When We Look at the Sky?” from director Alexandre Koberidze.

They join the previously announced world premiere of “The Tragedy of Macbeth” as the opening night film, Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” as the centerpiece and the North American premiere of “Parallel Mothers” from Pedro Almodóvar as the closing night film.

NYFF 59 will run from Sept. 29 through Oct. 10 and will be a hybrid of in-person screenings along with select outdoor and virtual events.

The film festival is also requiring all staff, audiences and filmmakers to be vaccinated at any NYFF venues during the festival.

Other notable titles being added to the lineup are “Memoria” from director Apichatpong Weerasethakul, Céline Sciamma’s “Petite Maman,” Todd Haynes’ documentary “The Velvet Underground,” Gaspar Noé’s “The Vortex” and Ryûsuke Hamaguchi’s “Drive My Car.”

“Taken together, the movies in this year’s Main Slate are a reminder of cinema’s world-making possibilities,” Dennis Lim, NYFF director of programming and chair of the Main Slate selection committee, said in a statement. “They open up new ways of seeing and feeling and thinking, and whether or not they refer to our uncertain present, they help us make sense of our moment. I’m in awe of the sheer range of voices, styles, ideas, and images contained in this lineup, which includes many returning filmmakers but also more new names than we’ve had in some time, and I’m eager to welcome audiences back to our cinemas to experience these films as live, communal events.”

See the full lineup for the 2021 New York Film Festival below:

Opening Night

“The Tragedy of Macbeth“

Dir. Joel Coen

Centerpiece

“The Power of the Dog“

Dir. Jane Campion

Closing Night

“Parallel Mothers“

Dir. Pedro Almodóvar

“A Chiara”

Dir. Jonas Carpignano

“Ahed’s Knee”

Dir. Nadav Lapid

“Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn”

Dir. Radu Jude

“Benedetta“

Dir. Paul Verhoeven

“Bergman Island“

Dir. Mia Hansen-Løve

“Il Buco”

Dir. Michelangelo Frammartino

“Drive My Car”

Dir. Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

“The First 54 Years”

Dir. Avi Mograbi

“Flee”

Dir. Jonas Poher Rasmussen

“France”

Dir. Bruno Dumont

“Futura”

Dir. Pietro Marcello, Francesco Munzi, Alice Rohrwacher

“The Girl and the Spider“

Dir. Ramon and Silvan Zürcher

“Hit the Road (Jadde Khaki)”

Dir. Panah Panahi

“In Front of Your Face”

Dir. Hong Sangsoo

“Întregalde“

Dir. Radu Muntean

“Introduction”

Dir. Hong Sangsoo

“Memoria”

Dir. Apichatpong Weerasethakul

“Neptune Frost”

Dir. Saul Williams, Anisia Uzeyman

“Passing“

Dir. Rebecca Hall

“Petite Maman”

Dir. Céline Sciamma

“Prayers for the Stolen“

Dir. Tatiana Huezo

“The Souvenir Part II”

Dir. Joanna Hogg

“Titane”

Dir. Julia Ducournau

“Unclenching the Fists“

Dir. Kira Kovalenko

“The Velvet Underground”

Dir. Todd Haynes

“Vortex”

Dir. Gaspar Noé

“What Do We See When We Look at the Sky”

Dir. Alexandre Koberidze

“Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy“

Dir. Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

“The Worst Person in the World“

Dir. Joachim Trier