New York Film Fest Adds ‘Benedetta,’ ‘Titane,’ ‘Passing’ and More to Lineup

Festival runs Sept. 24 through Oct. 10

| August 10, 2021 @ 10:00 AM
Benedetta

IFC Films

The New York Film Festival has rounded out its lineup with a main slate of 32 films, adding buzzy festival titles such as Paul Verhoeven’s “Benedetta,” Palme D’Or winner “Titane” and Rebecca Hall’s Sundance darling “Passing.”

“Benedetta” is one of the new titles making its North American premiere at NYFF, as well as two films by South Korea’s Hong Sangsoo including “Introduction” and “In Front Of Your Face.” Sangsoo is making his 16th and 17th appearance at the festival with his two films. Other North American premieres include Joanna Hogg’s “The Souvenir Part II,” “What Do We See When We Look at the Sky?” from director Alexandre Koberidze.

They join the previously announced world premiere of “The Tragedy of Macbeth” as the opening night film, Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” as the centerpiece and the North American premiere of “Parallel Mothers” from Pedro Almodóvar as the closing night film.

Benedetta
NYFF 59 will run from Sept. 29 through Oct. 10 and will be a hybrid of in-person screenings along with select outdoor and virtual events.

The film festival is also requiring all staff, audiences and filmmakers to be vaccinated at any NYFF venues during the festival.

Other notable titles being added to the lineup are “Memoria” from director Apichatpong Weerasethakul, Céline Sciamma’s “Petite Maman,” Todd Haynes’ documentary “The Velvet Underground,” Gaspar Noé’s “The Vortex” and Ryûsuke Hamaguchi’s “Drive My Car.”

titane
“Taken together, the movies in this year’s Main Slate are a reminder of cinema’s world-making possibilities,” Dennis Lim, NYFF director of programming and chair of the Main Slate selection committee, said in a statement. “They open up new ways of seeing and feeling and thinking, and whether or not they refer to our uncertain present, they help us make sense of our moment. I’m in awe of the sheer range of voices, styles, ideas, and images contained in this lineup, which includes many returning filmmakers but also more new names than we’ve had in some time, and I’m eager to welcome audiences back to our cinemas to experience these films as live, communal events.”

See the full lineup for the 2021 New York Film Festival below:

Opening Night

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Dir. Joel Coen

Centerpiece

The Power of the Dog

Dir. Jane Campion

Closing Night

Parallel Mothers

Dir. Pedro Almodóvar

A Chiara”          

Dir. Jonas Carpignano

Ahed’s Knee”   

Dir. Nadav Lapid

Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn”          

Dir. Radu Jude

“Benedetta

Dir. Paul Verhoeven     

Bergman Island

Dir. Mia Hansen-Løve

Il Buco” 

Dir. Michelangelo Frammartino

Drive My Car”   

Dir. Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

“The First 54 Years”        

Dir. Avi Mograbi

“Flee”     

Dir. Jonas Poher Rasmussen

France” 

Dir. Bruno Dumont

“Futura” 

Dir. Pietro Marcello, Francesco Munzi, Alice Rohrwacher

The Girl and the Spider

Dir. Ramon and Silvan Zürcher

Hit the Road (Jadde Khaki)”       

Dir. Panah Panahi

“In Front of Your Face”   

Dir. Hong Sangsoo

“Întregalde

Dir. Radu Muntean

“Introduction”    

Dir. Hong Sangsoo

Memoria”         

Dir. Apichatpong Weerasethakul

Neptune Frost” 

Dir. Saul Williams, Anisia Uzeyman

Passing

Dir. Rebecca Hall

Petite Maman”

Dir. Céline Sciamma

Prayers for the Stolen

Dir. Tatiana Huezo

The Souvenir Part II”     

Dir. Joanna Hogg

Titane”

Dir. Julia Ducournau

Unclenching the Fists

Dir. Kira Kovalenko

The Velvet Underground”          

Dir. Todd Haynes

“Vortex” 

Dir. Gaspar Noé

What Do We See When We Look at the Sky”     

Dir. Alexandre Koberidze

Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy

Dir. Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

The Worst Person in the World

Dir. Joachim Trier