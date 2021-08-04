Toronto Film Festival Adds Cannes Winner ‘Titane,’ Documentary ‘Attica’ to Lineup

New nonfiction films from directors Liz Garbus, Stanley Nelson, and E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin will screen at the Toronto International Film Festival as part of the TIFF Docs program, TIFF organizers announced on Wednesday.

Nelson’s documentary “Attica” will serve as the opening-night film in the section, while other docs at the festival will include Garbus’ “Becoming Cousteau,” Barry Avrich’s “Oscar Peterson: Black + White,” Penny Lane’s “Listening to Kenny G” and Vasarhelyi and Chin’s “Rescue.”

The festival’s Midnight Madness section will open with the Cannes Palme d’Or winner “Titane,” by Julia Ducournau, while TIFF has also added three Special Presentations films that also premiered in Cannes: Nadav Lapid’s “Ahed’s Knee,” Bruno Dumont’s “France” and Ari Folman’s “Where Is Anne Frank?”

In the Contemporary World Cinema section, additions include Juho Kuosmanen’s “Compartment No. 6” and Khadar Ayderus Ahmed’s “The Gravedigger’s Wife.”

The 2021 Toronto International Film Festival will run from Sept. 9 through Sept. 18, and will include physical screenings in Toronto as well as a substantial virtual component.

The new additions to the lineup:

TIFF DOCS

Attica Stanley Nelson | USA

World Premiere – Opening Night Film

Beba Rebeca Huntt | USA/Mexico

World Premiere

Becoming Cousteau Liz Garbus | USA

International Premiere

Burning Eva Orner | Australia

World Premiere

Comala Gian Cassini | Mexico

World Premiere

The Devil’s Drivers Mohammed Abugeth, Daniel Carsenty | Qatar/France/Lebanon/Germany

World Premiere

Flee Jonas Poher Rasmussen | Denmark/France/Sweden/Norway

Canadian Premiere

Hold Your Fire Stefan Forbes | USA

World Premiere

Listening to Kenny G Penny Lane | USA

World Premiere

Oscar Peterson: Black + White Barry Avrich | Canada

World Premiere

The Rescue E. Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin | USA/United Kingdom

International Premiere

Three Minutes – A Lengthening Bianca Stigter | Netherlands/United Kingdom

Canadian Premiere

Wochiigii lo: End of the Peace Heather Hatch | Canada

World Premiere

WAVELENGTHS FEATURES

Futura Pietro Marcello, Francesco Munzi, Alice Rohrwacher | Italy

North American Premiere

The Girl and the Spider (Das Mädchen und die Spinne) Ramon Zürcher, Silvan Zürcher | Switzerland

North American Premiere

Wavelengths Opening Film

Neptune Frost Saul Williams, Anisia Uzeyman | Rwanda/USA

North American Premiere

A Night of Knowing Nothing Payal Kapadia | India/France

International Premiere

Ste. Anne Rhayne Vermette | Canada

North American Premiere

The Tsugua Diaries (Diários de Otsoga) Maureen Fazendeiro, Miguel Gomes | Portugal

North American Premiere

MIDNIGHT MADNESS

After Blue (Dirty Paradise) Bertrand Mandico | France

North American Premiere

DASHCAM Rob Savage | United Kingdom/USA

World Premiere

Saloum Jean Luc Herbulot | Senegal

World Premiere

Midnight Madness Opening Film

Titane Julia Ducournau | France

North American Premiere

You Are Not My Mother Kate Dolan | Ireland

World Premiere

Zalava Arsalan Amiri | Iran

North American Premiere

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS

Ahed’s Knee (Ha’berech) Nadav Lapid | Israel/France/Germany

North American Premiere

The Box (La Caja) Lorenzo Vigas | USA/Mexico

North American Premiere (previously announced in Contemporary World Cinema)

France Bruno Dumont | France/Germany/Italy/Belgium

North American Premiere

Where Is Anne Frank? Ari Folman | Belgium/France/Netherlands/Luxembourg/Israel

North American Premiere

CONTEMPORARY WORLD CINEMA

7 Prisoners (7 Prisioneiros) Alexandre Moratto | Brazil

North American Premiere

Compartment No. 6 Juho Kuosmanen | Finland/Germany/Estonia/Russia

North American Premiere

The Gravedigger’s Wife Khadar Ayderus Ahmed | France/Somalia/Germany/Finland

North American Premiere

Jockey Clint Bentley | USA

International Premiere

Small Body Laura Samani | Italy/France/Slovenia

North American Premiere

True Things Harry Wootliff | United Kingdom

North American Premiere