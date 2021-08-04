Toronto Film Festival Adds Cannes Winner ‘Titane,’ Documentary ‘Attica’ to Lineup

AWARDS BEAT
New nonfiction films from directors Liz Garbus, Stanley Nelson, and E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin will screen at the Toronto International Film Festival as part of the TIFF Docs program, TIFF organizers announced on Wednesday.
Nelson’s documentary “Attica” will serve as the opening-night film in the section, while other docs at the festival will include Garbus’ “Becoming Cousteau,” Barry Avrich’s “Oscar Peterson: Black + White,” Penny Lane’s “Listening to Kenny G” and Vasarhelyi and Chin’s “Rescue.”
The festival’s Midnight Madness section will open with the Cannes Palme d’Or winner “Titane,” by Julia Ducournau, while TIFF has also added three Special Presentations films that also premiered in Cannes: Nadav Lapid’s “Ahed’s Knee,” Bruno Dumont’s “France” and Ari Folman’s “Where Is Anne Frank?”
In the Contemporary World Cinema section, additions include Juho Kuosmanen’s “Compartment No. 6” and Khadar Ayderus Ahmed’s “The Gravedigger’s Wife.”
The 2021 Toronto International Film Festival will run from Sept. 9 through Sept. 18, and will include physical screenings in Toronto as well as a substantial virtual component.
The new additions to the lineup:
TIFF DOCS
Attica Stanley Nelson | USA
World Premiere – Opening Night Film
Beba Rebeca Huntt | USA/Mexico
World Premiere
Becoming Cousteau Liz Garbus | USA
International Premiere
Burning Eva Orner | Australia
World Premiere
Comala Gian Cassini | Mexico
World Premiere
The Devil’s Drivers Mohammed Abugeth, Daniel Carsenty | Qatar/France/Lebanon/Germany
World Premiere
Flee Jonas Poher Rasmussen | Denmark/France/Sweden/Norway
Canadian Premiere
Hold Your Fire Stefan Forbes | USA
World Premiere
Listening to Kenny G Penny Lane | USA
World Premiere
Oscar Peterson: Black + White Barry Avrich | Canada
World Premiere
The Rescue E. Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin | USA/United Kingdom
International Premiere
Three Minutes – A Lengthening Bianca Stigter | Netherlands/United Kingdom
Canadian Premiere
Wochiigii lo: End of the Peace Heather Hatch | Canada
World Premiere
WAVELENGTHS FEATURES
Futura Pietro Marcello, Francesco Munzi, Alice Rohrwacher | Italy
North American Premiere
The Girl and the Spider (Das Mädchen und die Spinne) Ramon Zürcher, Silvan Zürcher | Switzerland
North American Premiere
Wavelengths Opening Film
Neptune Frost Saul Williams, Anisia Uzeyman | Rwanda/USA
North American Premiere
A Night of Knowing Nothing Payal Kapadia | India/France
International Premiere
Ste. Anne Rhayne Vermette | Canada
North American Premiere
The Tsugua Diaries (Diários de Otsoga) Maureen Fazendeiro, Miguel Gomes | Portugal
North American Premiere
MIDNIGHT MADNESS
After Blue (Dirty Paradise) Bertrand Mandico | France
North American Premiere
DASHCAM Rob Savage | United Kingdom/USA
World Premiere
Saloum Jean Luc Herbulot | Senegal
World Premiere
Midnight Madness Opening Film
Titane Julia Ducournau | France
North American Premiere
You Are Not My Mother Kate Dolan | Ireland
World Premiere
Zalava Arsalan Amiri | Iran
North American Premiere
SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
Ahed’s Knee (Ha’berech) Nadav Lapid | Israel/France/Germany
North American Premiere
The Box (La Caja) Lorenzo Vigas | USA/Mexico
North American Premiere (previously announced in Contemporary World Cinema)
France Bruno Dumont | France/Germany/Italy/Belgium
North American Premiere
Where Is Anne Frank? Ari Folman | Belgium/France/Netherlands/Luxembourg/Israel
North American Premiere
CONTEMPORARY WORLD CINEMA
7 Prisoners (7 Prisioneiros) Alexandre Moratto | Brazil
North American Premiere
Compartment No. 6 Juho Kuosmanen | Finland/Germany/Estonia/Russia
North American Premiere
The Gravedigger’s Wife Khadar Ayderus Ahmed | France/Somalia/Germany/Finland
North American Premiere
Jockey Clint Bentley | USA
International Premiere
Small Body Laura Samani | Italy/France/Slovenia
North American Premiere
True Things Harry Wootliff | United Kingdom
North American Premiere