New York Film Festival Adds New Films From Yorgos Lanthimos, Wim Wenders, Justine Triet

The New York Film Festival’s Main Slate of films will consists of almost three dozen films from a lineup of international directors that includes Justine Triet, Nuri Bilge Ceylan, Alice Rohrwacher, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Aki Kaurismaki, Wim Wenders, Yorgos Lathimos and Jonathan Glazer. Film at Lincoln Center announced the lineup on Tuesday morning.

Among the 32 films are three special presentations that NYFF had already announced. The opening-night film will be Todd Haynes’ “May December,” its centerpiece screening will be Sofia Coppola’s “Priscilla” and its closing-night movie will be Michael Mann’s “Ferrari.”

The rest of the Main Slate lineup includes 12 films that premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this year, including the prize winners “Anatomy of a Fall” from Triet, “The Zone of Interest” from Glazer, “About Dry Grasses” from Ceylan, “Perfect Days” from Wenders and “Fallen Leaves” from Kaurismaki.

Others films include “Do Not Expect Too Much From the End of the World” from director Radu Jude, “Evil Does Not Exist” from Hamaguchi, “Green Border” from Agnieszka Holland, and two films from Hong Sangsoo, “In Our Day” and “In Water.”

The festival will take place from Sept. 29 through Oct. 15 at Lincoln Center and other venues in New York City. Additional films in the Currents, Revivals, Spotlight and Talks sections will be announced in coming weeks.

Main Slate:

“May December,” Todd Haynes (opening night)

“Priscilla,” Sofia Coppola (centerpiece)

“Ferrari,” Michael Mann (closing night)

“About Dry Grasses,” Nuri Bilge Ceylan

“All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt,” Raven Jackson

“All of Us Strangers,” Andrew Haigh

“Anatomy of a Fall,” Justine Triet

“The Beast,” Bertrand Bonello

“La Chimera,” Alice Rohrwacher

“Close Your Eyes,” Víctor Erice

“The Delinquents,” Rodrigo Moreno

“Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World,” Radu Jude

“Eureka,” Lisandro Alonso

“Evil Does Not Exist,” Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

“Fallen Leaves,” Aki Kaurismäki

“Green Border,” Agnieszka Holland

“Here,” Bas Devos

“In Our Day,” Hong Sangsoo

“In Water,” Hong Sangsoo

“Janet Planet,” Annie Baker

“Kidnapped,” Marco Bellocchio

“Last Summer,” Catherine Breillat

“Music,” Angela Schanelec

“Orlando, My Political Biography,” Paul B. Preciado

“Perfect Days,” Wim Wenders

“Pictures of Ghosts,” Kleber Mendonça Filho

“Poor Things,” Yorgos Lanthimos

“La Práctica,” Martín Rejtman

“The Settlers,” Felipe Gálvez

“The Shadowless Tower,” Zhang Lu

“Youth (Spring),” Wang Bing

“The Zone of Interest,” Jonathan Glazer

Short film preceding “La Chimera” and “Pictures of Ghosts”:

“Pier Paolo Pasolini – Agnès Varda – New York,” Agnès Varda