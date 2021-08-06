New York Man Arrested in Hit-and-Run That Killed ‘Gone Girl’ Actress Lisa Banes

An arrest was made in the hit-and-run accident that killed actress Lisa Banes, who died in June after being struck by a scooter.

NYPD said Friday that a New York man from Manhattan, Brian Boyd, 26, was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in a death and for failure to yield to a pedestrian (via the New York Times). Police said that patrol cops recognized Boyd through a wanted poster and that he was taken into custody around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Banes was struck on June 4 while crossing the street near Lincoln Center, and she died 10 days later in Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital. She was 65.

Lisa Banes was known for roles on stage and screen, including movies like “Gone Girl,” “A Cure for Wellness” and “Cocktail.” In New York she appeared in several Broadway and Off-Broadway plays, winning a Theatre World Award in 1981 for the show “Look Back in Anger” and was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for “Isn’t It Romantic?” in 1984. She also acted alongside Christine Baranski in the Neil Simon play “Rumors” in 1988, as well as Anna Kendrick, David Hyde Pierce and Victor Garber in other productions throughout her career.

Banes had also most recently starred in Seth MacFarlane’s “The Orville,” and following the news of her death in June, he called her passing a “tremendous loss.”