The New York Post is experiencing online backlash against their latest cover story, which includes photos claiming to show President Joe Biden wandering aimlessly while watching a skydiving demonstration at the G7 summit in Italy.

The Post initially circulated a video of Biden on Thursday from the summit with the caption, “President Biden appeared to wander off at the G7 summit in Italy, with officials needing to pull him back to focus.”

However, shortly after the video was posted many began pointing out that the video posted to the Post’s social media was seemingly cropped, so as not to show the other group of skydivers that Biden was turning to address.

Surprise, they cropped the video so you can't see what Biden is looking at. Back in 2022, I documented several similar manufactured Biden gaffes–which did not lead the RNC to take down the misleading clips, but did lead them to block me on Twitter. https://t.co/1P6HXkaE4Z https://t.co/LOhruFSMof — Yair Rosenberg (@Yair_Rosenberg) June 14, 2024

White House spokesman Andrew Bates torched the outlet for circulating the video writing, “The Murdoch outlets are so desperate to distract from @POTUS‘s record that they just lie.”

“Here, they use an artificially narrow frame to hide from viewers that he just saw a skydiving demonstration,” Bates added. “He’s saying congratulations to one of the divers and giving a thumbs up.”

The Post didn’t stop there, however, publishing still images of the video clip on the cover Friday, accompanied by the headline “Meander in Chief.”

The WH pointed out yesterday afternoon that this was bullshit based on video that cropped out Biden looking at a different skydiver, but Fox primetime hosts still ran with it and it's the front page of The NY Post this morning because the Murdoch media is Trumpist propaganda.… — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) June 14, 2024

New York post. Disgraceful https://t.co/Q6DiPHc4X2 — Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) June 14, 2024

A spokesperson for both The Post and News Corp., which owns the newspaper, did not respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.