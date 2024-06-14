New York Post Under Fire for Cropping Video of Joe Biden to Make the President Appear to ‘Meander’

“The Murdoch outlets are so desperate to distract from POTUS’ record that they just lie,” a White House spokesperson writes

The New York Post is experiencing online backlash against their latest cover story, which includes photos claiming to show President Joe Biden wandering aimlessly while watching a skydiving demonstration at the G7 summit in Italy.

The Post initially circulated a video of Biden on Thursday from the summit with the caption, “President Biden appeared to wander off at the G7 summit in Italy, with officials needing to pull him back to focus.”

However, shortly after the video was posted many began pointing out that the video posted to the Post’s social media was seemingly cropped, so as not to show the other group of skydivers that Biden was turning to address. 

White House spokesman Andrew Bates torched the outlet for circulating the video writing, “The Murdoch outlets are so desperate to distract from @POTUS‘s record that they just lie.”

“Here, they use an artificially narrow frame to hide from viewers that he just saw a skydiving demonstration,” Bates added. “He’s saying congratulations to one of the divers and giving a thumbs up.”

The Post didn’t stop there, however, publishing still images of the video clip on the cover Friday, accompanied by the headline “Meander in Chief.” 

A spokesperson for both The Post and News Corp., which owns the newspaper, did not respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

