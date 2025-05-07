The New York Times Digital Subscriptions Jump 14% in First Quarter

The New York Times is off to a strong start to 2025, according to its first quarter earnings report released on Wednesday morning, with the paper adding 240,000 digital subscribers between January and March — up 14% compared to the gains it made a year prior. The Times also increased sales more than 7% year-over-year, hitting $635.9 million in first quarter revenue.

That subscriber growth indicates readers have been turning to the paper in the early days of President Donald Trump’s second term — although the paper did not mention the president, or coverage of tariffs, as subscription drivers during the first quarter.