The New York Times Digital Subscriptions Jump 14% in First Quarter

The paper reported it added 240,00 digital-only customers between January and March as its revenue increased 7% to $635.9 million

(TheWrap/Christopher Smith/The New York Times Co.)

The New York Times is off to a strong start to 2025, according to its first quarter earnings report released on Wednesday morning, with the paper adding 240,000 digital subscribers between January and March — up 14% compared to the gains it made a year prior. The Times also increased sales more than 7% year-over-year, hitting $635.9 million in first quarter revenue.

That subscriber growth indicates readers have been turning to the paper in the early days of President Donald Trump’s second term — although the paper did not mention the president, or coverage of tariffs, as subscription drivers during the first quarter.

