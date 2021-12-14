Wirecutter Union Reaches Deal With New York Times After 2 Years of Talks

Union members of Wirecutter on Tuesday reached a deal with The New York Times Company after two years of negotiations, clearing the way for wage increases for the next few years.

Wirecutter, the product recommendation site owned by The Times, said its union members will get a deal for immediate wage increase of around $5,000 with a 3% raise on average for each year through 2024.

The union said its lowest-salaried staff members would get raises of 18%, and the contract also bans the use of nondisclosure agreements in cases involving harassment or discrimination. It also includes an appeals process for the staff’s performance evaluations.

The deal comes after contentious discussions after the union members walked out during the Thanksgiving weekend in protest of delayed contract negotiations. The union asked its supporters not to use the Wirecutter site during that time.

The Wirecutter union consists of 65 members and was established in 2019 and is affiliated with the NewsGuild of New York, which represents editorial staff at The Times and other outlets. The Times Guild has about 1,300 news and opinion staff at The Times.