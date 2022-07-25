A longtime archivist at The New Yorker on Monday said she was fired in retaliation for accusing editor-in-chief David Remnick of inserting errors into her copy, one of many complaints she has lodged over the years, including what she says is a lack of diversity at the magazine.

“So the @New Yorker has fired me, effective immediately,” tweeted Erin Overbey, who has been at The New Yorker since 1994. “I’m speaking with the union about potentially filing a grievance on the termination.”

A Condé Nast spokesperson denied these allegations in a statement to TheWrap, saying, “The New Yorker prides itself on professionalism, accuracy, and adherence to the highest journalistic standards. False allegations that malign our journalistic integrity and that attack colleagues are inappropriate and unacceptable in our workplace.”

A source told The New York Post that Overbey was terminated for a “pattern of conduct” that The New Yorker found “disruptive” to the company and its operations. The source also told The New York Post that Overbey had been disciplined for “self-plagiarism” by reusing her previously published work in new pieces.

In response, Overbey told The New York Post that the claims were “completely absurd.”

Overbey, who calls herself a “female whistleblower,” has criticized the publication’s lack of diversity, which she chronicled in a long Twitter thread last week. She also said she had been put on performance review for being “disrespectful” and “insubordinate,” in addition to having factual inaccuracies in her writing. She also said that her performance review was prompted by “violating policy” by “resurfacing similar themes & content & speaking about Hiroshima.”

Overbey said errors in her newsletters were included in her performance review, but claims that Remnick added those to her work. “I don’t pretend to understand why he did this,” she tweeted.

She also noted that she was put on performance review “four days after [she] sent an email again raising concerns about gender parity in the workplace.”

In a new Twitter thread posted Monday, she noted her firing, and provided screenshots documenting her growing concern about the diversity issue. Overbey stated The New Yorker has “never contested the facts as I have stated them,” adding that she was put under a performance review “shortly after sending an email raising concerns about gender inequality & inclusion at the magazine.”

“Whenever you raise concerns, criticisms, or alarms about one of the most powerful institutions in media, they will use every tool at their disposal to oppose you,” Overbey tweeted, “That is their prerogative.”

According to Overbey’s social media, Overbey has worked for The New Yorker since 1994 as an archivist.

Overbey did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.