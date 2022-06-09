The Washington Post on Thursday fired political reporter Felicia Sonmez, according to multiple media reports. Her exit comes shortly after Sonmez publicly clashed with colleagues and the paper’s leadership over a sexist retweet by fellow political reporter David Weigel.

Last Friday, Sonmez called Weigel out for sharing a tweet by YouTuber Cam Harless that read “Every girl is bi. You just have to figure out if it’s polar or sexual.”

“Fantastic to work at a news outlet where retweets like this are allowed!” she replied.

Weigel later removed the tweet and apologized, writing “I did not mean to cause any harm.” Higher-ups such as national editor Matea Gold issued internal statements to the staff assuring that “The Post is committed to maintaining a respectful workplace for everyone. We do not tolerate demeaning language or actions.”

On Tuesday, the paper suspended Weigel without pay for a month.

Sonmez did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment. Kris Coratti Kelly, Chief Communications Officer of The Washington Post said in a statement: “We do not discuss personnel matters.”

The news was first reported by The Daily Beast.