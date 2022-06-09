We've Got Hollywood Covered
Washington Post Fires Reporter Felicia Sonmez Following Twitter Debacle

Her departure comes days after fellow reporter David Weigel was suspended over a sexist retweet

The Washington Post on Thursday fired political reporter Felicia Sonmez, according to multiple media reports. Her exit comes shortly after Sonmez publicly clashed with colleagues and the paper’s leadership over a sexist retweet by fellow political reporter David Weigel.

Last Friday, Sonmez called Weigel out for sharing a tweet by YouTuber Cam Harless that read “Every girl is bi. You just have to figure out if it’s polar or sexual.”

“Fantastic to work at a news outlet where retweets like this are allowed!” she replied.

Weigel later removed the tweet and apologized, writing “I did not mean to cause any harm.” Higher-ups such as national editor Matea Gold issued internal statements to the staff assuring that “The Post is committed to maintaining a respectful workplace for everyone. We do not tolerate demeaning language or actions.”

On Tuesday, the paper suspended Weigel without pay for a month.

Sonmez did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment. Kris Coratti Kelly, Chief Communications Officer of The Washington Post said in a statement: “We do not discuss personnel matters.”

The news was first reported by The Daily Beast.

