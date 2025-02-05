News Corp. Posts Higher Profits, While Wall Street Journal Subscribers Decline

News Corp. reported The Wall Street Journal lost subscribers during the holiday quarter that coincided with the 2024 presidential election — a decline that stood in contrast to its competitor The New York Times, which reported its best subscriber growth in years earlier on Wednesday.

The Wall Street Journal ended its second fiscal quarter — covering October through December — with 4.225 million customers, or 30,000 less than it had at the start of the quarter.

News Corp.’s news business reported a 2% drop in sales from the same time a year prior, going from $582 million in revenue to $572 million in revenue in its most recent quarter.