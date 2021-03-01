“News of the World” and “Sound of Metal” led all films in nominations for the Motion Picture Sound Editors’ Golden Reel Awards, the MPSE announced on Monday. The two films each received three nominations in the seven Golden Reel film categories, including in the Feature Effects/Foley category, the MPSE category that most closely corresponded to the Oscars’ Best Sound Editing category.

(This year, the Academy has merged what were two sound categories, Best Sound Editing and Best Sound Mixing, into a single Best Sound category.)

Other nominees in the effect/foley category were “Cherry,” “Greyhound,” “The Midnight Sky,” “Tenet” and “Wonder Woman 84.” Films with two nominations include “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “The Midnight Sky,” “Tenet,” “Wonder Woman 84” and “Greyhound.”

In the television categories, “Snowpiercer,” “Better Call Saul,” “Ozark” and “The Queen’s Gambit” led all programs with three nominations each, while “The Umbrella Academy,” “Locke & Key,” “The Mandalorian,” “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “The Right Stuff,” “Raised by Wolves,” “Star Trek: Picard” and “Westworld” each received two.

The full list of the individual nominees in each category can be found at the MPSE website.

The winners will be announced on Sunday, April 16 in a virtual ceremony. Director George Miller will receive the MPSE Filmmaker Award at that ceremony.

The nominees:

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation

“The Croods: A New Age”

“Onward”

“Over the Moon”

“Soul”

“Wolfwalkers”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary

“Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart”

“Crip Camp”

“John Lewis: Good Trouble”

“My Octopus Teacher”

“The Reason I Jump”

“Rebuilding Paradise”

“The Social Dilemma”

“Zappa”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Foreign Language Feature

“Bacurau”

“The Eight Hundred”

“I’m No Longer Here”

“Jallikattu”

“The Life Ahead”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Underscore

“The Invisible Man”

“The Midnight Sky”

“News of the World”

“Sound of Metal”

“Tenet”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

“Wonder Woman 84”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Musical

“Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”

“The High Note”

“I Am Woman”

“The Forty-Year-Old Version”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“The Prom”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Dialogue / ADR

“Emperor”

“Greyhound”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“News of the World”

“Nomadland”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Effects / Foley

“Cherry”

“Greyhound”

“The Midnight Sky”

“News of the World”

“Sound of Metal”

“Tenet”

“Wonder Woman 84”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Live Action Under 35:00

“Brooklyn 99”: “Lights Out”

“Dead To Me”: “If You Only Knew”

“Homecoming”: “Giant”

“I May Destroy You”: “Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes”

“A Parks and Recreation Special”

“Servant”: “2:00”

“Space Force”: “The Launch”

“Ted Lasso”: “The Hope That Kills You”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Music

“The Alienist”: “Belly of the Beast”

“Hollywood”: “Hooray for Hollywood”

“Selena”: The Series

“Snowpiercer”: “Trouble Comes Sideways”

“The Umbrella Academy”: “Valhalla”

“Vikings”: “The Best Laid Plans”

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”: “Pilot”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Dialogue/ADR

“Babylon Berlin” – Season 3 – Episode 12

“The Flight Attendant”: “Other People’s Houses”

“Locke & Key”: “Crown of Shadows”

“The Mandalorian” S2: Chapter 13: “The Jedi”

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”: “What We’re Fighting For”

“The Right Stuff”: “Flight”

“Snowpiercer”: “Trouble Comes Sideways”

“The Umbrella Academy”: “The End of Something”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Effects / Foley

“The 100”: “The Final War”

“Hanna”: “The Trial”

“Locke & Key”: “Head Games”

“The Mandalorian”: S2: Chapter 13: “The Jedi”

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”: “What We’re Fighting For”

“The Right Stuff”: “Flight”

“Snowpiercer”: “Trouble Comes Sideways”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Music / Musical

“Better Call Saul”: “Magic Man”

“The Boys”: “Nothing Like It in The World”

“Bridgerton”: “Shock and Delight”

“Ozark”: “Kevin Cronin Was Here”

“The Queen’s Gambit”: “Adjournment”

“Raised By Wolves”: “Pilot”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Dialogue/ADR

“Better Call Saul”: “Something Unforgivable”

“Dark”: “Life And Death”

“Fargo”: “The Pretend War”

“Ozark”: “All In”

“Star Trek: Picard”: “The Impossible Box”

“The Crown”: “Fairytale”

“The Queen’s Gambit”: “End Game”

“Westworld”: “The Mother of Exiles”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Effects / Foley

“Better Call Saul”: “Bagman”

“Devs”: Episode 3

“Ozark”: “All In”

“The Queen’s Gambit”: “End Game”

“Raised By Wolves”: Episode 1

“Star Trek: Discovery”: “That Hope is You, Part 1”

“Star Trek: Picard”: “Et in Arcadia Ego, Part 2”

“Westworld”: “The Mother of Exiles”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Single Presentation

“A Christmas Carol”

“The Comey Rule”: Episode 2

“Hamilton”

“Into the Dark”: “The Current Occupant”

“Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker”: “The Fight of the Century”

“Unorthodox”: “Part 1”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Animation Long Form

“Batman”: “Death in The Family”

“The Boss Baby: Back in Business”: “Get That Baby”

“DuckTales”: “Let’s Get Dangerous!”

“The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants”: “The Xtreme Xploits of the Xplosive Xmas”

“The Loud House”: “Schooled”

“Mortal Kombat Legends”: “Scorpion’s Revenge”

“To Your Last Death”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Documentary

“Be Water”

“Beastie Boys Story”

“Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You”

“High Score Ep.1 Boom & Bust”

“Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich”: “The Island”

“The Last Dance” Ep.1

“Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time”: “Episode 1”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Feature

“Bad Education”

“Bliss”

“Blow the Man Down”

“The Bygone”

“Christmas On the Square”

“Safety”

“Troop Zero”

“The Ultimate Playlist of Noise”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Computer Cinematic

“Destiny 2: Beyond Light”

“Ghost of Tsushima”

“The Last of Us Part II”

“Ori and the Will of the Wisps: Willow Ceremony”

“Spider-Man: Marvel’s Miles Morales”

“Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Computer Interactive Game Play

“Ghost of Tsushima”

“The Last of Us Part II”

“Spider-Man: Marvel’s Miles Morales”

“Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Animation Short Form

“Archer”: “Cold Fusion”

“Baba Yaga”

“The Boss Baby: Back in Business”: “Escape From Krinkles”

“Canvas”

“Clone Wars: The Phantom Apprentice”

“Star Trek: Short Trek”: “Ephraim and Dot”

“Wizards”: “Spellbound”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Student Film (Verna Fields Award)

“Kadalin Kural,” Annapurna College of Film and Media

“Lakutshon’ Ilanga (When the Sun Sets),” Dodge College of Film and Media Arts

“Las Escondidas,” Chapman University

“Listen to Us,” SCAD

“Meow or Never!,” The National Film and Television School

“O Black Hole!,” The National Film and Television School

“Phantom Spectre,” USC School of Cinematic Arts

“The Unknown,” The National Film and Television School