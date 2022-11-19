NewsNation set up a massive “We’re Hiring!” billboard near the Atlanta headquarters of CNN, where staff members face ongoing layoffs.

The sign, which reportedly measures 15 feet by 70 feet, features NewsNation hosts Dan Abrams, along with former CNN employees Chris Cuomo and Ashleigh Banfield.

Cuomo’s NewsNation show launched this fall. Nine months prior, CNN fired him for ethical breaches related to the role he played in his brother, former New York governor Andrew Cuomo’s sexual misconduct scandal.

Banfield joined NewsNation in March 2021. The former HLN host and ABC and NBC News correspondent previously served as the anchor of CNN’s “Legal View With Ashleigh Banfield” and morning show “Early Start.” She exited HLN, CNN’s sister network, in 2018.

In late October, CNN chairman Chris Licht announced a wave of layoffs to come, as the company looks to reduce costs by the end of the year.

“There is widespread concern over the global economic outlook, and we must factor that risk into our long-term planning,” he wrote in a memo obtained by TheWrap. “All this together will mean noticeable changes to this organization.”

This isn’t the first time NewsNation has directly targeted its competitor using the billboard tactic. Earlier this year, Abrams shared a snap of another massive billboard featuring his face and the words “Come back to the news.”

“This billboard is welcoming CNN employees and guests to their headquarters in Atlanta,” he wrote next to a smiley-face emoji.