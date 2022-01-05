We've Got Hollywood Covered
Nexstar in Talks to Buy Controlling Stake in The CW From WarnerMedia, ViacomCBS

The country’s largest broadcaster and owner of many CW affiliates was among a group of bidders

| January 5, 2022 @ 8:24 PM
the cw logo

The CW Network has been put up for sale by joint owners WarnerMedia and ViacomCBS with Nextstar Media Group in advanced stages on a potential deal, multiple outlets have reported.

Nextstar, the country’s largest broadcaster and owner of many CW affiliates, is reportedly among a group of companies in pursuit of a deal.

But on Wednesday night, it was the clear leader with the most prevalent scenario having Nextstar take a controlling stake in the network.

The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news, said the WarnerMedia and ViacomCBS were seeking to sell a significant stake or all of The CW, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The potential deal comes after The CW, in October at the beginning of the 2021-22 TV season, expanded to a seventh night of programming on Saturdays. In exchange for the new hours, The CW returned the 3-4 p.m. weekday afternoon block to its affiliate stations.

“Becoming a seven-night-a-week network has been a long-standing goal for everyone here at The CW, and in an extremely tight broadcast environment, the ability to expand our primetime by two more hours each week is a dynamic shift that will be gladly welcomed by our clients and the agencies,” CW executive vice president Rob Tuck said when the move was announced in May.

