Nexstar Media Group Taps Michael Strober as Chief Revenue Officer

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has appointed Michael Strober to the role of chief revenue officer.

In the newly created position, Strober will be responsible for “leading the reimagination and execution of a new advertising sales and go-to-market strategy” across the TV station giant’s linear, digital, mobile and streaming platforms.

Strober will report to Nexstar Chairman and CEO Perry Sook and begin his new duties on Jan. 2, 2023.

“With the successful acquisitions of Tribune Media, Media General, The Hill, Best Reviews, and The CW Network, and the launch of our cable news network, NewsNation, Nexstar has become an inimitable diversified media company, offering both nationwide reach and unparalleled local activation to advertisers,” Sook said in a statement. “Reimagining our sales strategy, our team of 1,500 sales personnel, and the management of our 40,000 advertiser relationships, will better align our sales efforts with the company we are today, delivering next-generation, data-driven advertising solutions and greater value for our clients, with best-in-class sales technology making it easier for them to do business with us across all of our platforms.”

Strober, who has more than 25 years of experience in advertising sales, client strategy, business transformation and thought leadership, specializes in helping companies navigate the changing advertising marketplace with a focus on ad tech, data strategy, operational alignment, organizational design, product marketing and revenue management.

Since 2019, he has served as the founder and president of strategic consulting firm Topwater Advisory Group, which focuses on digital transformation for several top media and advertising technology companies.

“I am delighted to be joining the Nexstar team during this period of transformative growth,” Strober said. “Nexstar’s synergistic portfolio of linear and digital media properties is unique and presents a compelling opportunity to deliver both national scale and local impact to today’s advertisers. I believe Nexstar holds the potential to be one of the industry’s most consequential media companies over the next five years and I am honored to be part of its evolution.”

Prior to forming Topwater, Strober was an integral member of the leadership team that reinvented Turner Broadcasting’s advertising sales division by shifting its focus to a data-driven, insight led team targeting C-suite executives and decision-makers to drive revenue.

From 2016 to 2019, Strobert served as Turner’s executive vice president of client strategy and ad innovation and the co-head of its portfolio solutions division, Turner Ignite. During his tenure, Strober formed Turner’s Client Council and was a co-chair of Turner’s AdLab initiative dedicated to improving the consumer advertising experience.

He also served as a founding board member of OpenAP and currently serves as a director for advanced media analytics firm datafuelX.