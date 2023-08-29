Nexstar Promotes Tracey Rogers to SVP and Regional Manager

Nexstar has promoted media executive Tracey Rogers to senior vice president and regional manager for its broadcasting division. Rogers will begin her new duties beginning Tuesday, Sept. 5.

In her new role, Rogers will oversee Nexstar television stations and digital operations in multiple markets around the country. She will be based in the company’s headquarters in Irving, Texas, and will report to president of Nexstar’s broadcasting division, Andrew Alford.

“Tracey has done an outstanding job with WKRN-TV, spearheading a consistent improvement in ratings, revenue and profitability,” Alford said in a statement. “She has consistently demonstrated the ability to lead highly-effective and successful management, sales and news teams that deliver impactful results for our advertisers, marketers and the local communities we serve. I’m proud to promote her to this new position and I look forward to her continued contributions to the Nexstar management team.”

“I have had the great fortune to be part of this team over the past six years and have worked alongside the best in the media business at WKRN-TV in Nashville,” Rogers said. “I got my start in small market television. I am looking forward to getting back to my roots and working alongside the incredible general managers and their teams in the markets that make up the backbone of Nexstar Nation. I am excited to work with Andy and the broadcast management team as Nexstar continues to meet the challenges of a rapidly evolving media environment.”

Since 2017, Rogers has served as the vice president and general manager of WKRN-TV, the Nexstar-owned ABC station that serves Nashville, Tennessee. Under her leadership, the station expanded its local newscasts, added to its lifestyle offerings and launched several local sponsorship programs. These have included “News 2 Gives Back,” which highlights Nashville’s first responders, and “Take a Titan 2 School,” which allows children to take a member of the Tennessee Titan NFL team to school with them.

Throughout her nearly 35-year media career, Rogers has worked in markets from Jonesboro, Arkansas, to Huntsville, Alabama.

Rogers’ appointment is another name on a long list of staffing changes for the company in the wake of Nexstar acquiring The CW. Earlier this year, Nexstar announced that Verizon exec Tony Wells was added to the board of directors and that former Fox operations head Michael Biard was named as its new president and COO, just to name a couple of the company’s recent appointments.